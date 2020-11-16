By Shereen Siewert

Police are urging a suspect who fled from a burglary at a Wausau metro business to turn himself in and are cautioning the public that he should be considered dangerous and could be armed.

Brock A. Rhode is one of three people suspected in a burglary at Zingers and Flingers, 229179 Hwy. O late Sunday night. The burglary was thwarted by the business owner, who was armed and fired several rounds from his rifle before the suspects fled, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after police arrived they discovered Isaac D. Tomek a short distance away. Tomek was taken into custody. An alleged getaway vehicle driver, Rachel M. Hoeppner, was found nearby and also arrested.

Rhode remains at large. He is described as a white man, 5/9″ tall, about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black mask with neon green on it.

Police are asking Rhode to turn himself in to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 715-261-1200 and choose option 1 to reach the dispatch center. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

No one was injured. The case is actively under investigation.

