By Shereen Siewert

A 34-year-old man convicted of multiple sex offenses will be released this month, according to a notification bulletin form the Marathon County Sex Offender CORE Team.

Neal A. Hoffman reached his mandatory release date and will begin living in Wausau on Nov. 23. Hoffman was convicted in 2009 of second degree sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to harmful material and five counts of having sex with a child age 16 or older.

Hoffman will be placed on the intensive supervision program and will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists. He will live in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on a highly restricted schedule with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

Prison records show this is the third time Hoffman is being released from prison. His probation has twice since been revoked, once in 2012 and a second time in 2018.

Upon his release, Hoffman will live at 205 E. Degner St. in Athens, police said. His ongoing address and status can be accessed through the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.

