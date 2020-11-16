Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Daniel and Samantha Gritzmacher announce the birth of their daughter Piper Rose, born at 8:06 a.m. Nov. 13, 2020. Piper weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Mike and Sara Knudsen announce the birth of their daughter Ava Mae, born at 5:43 p.m. Nov. 10, 2020. Ava weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Ryan and Brittany Bloch announce the birth of their son Jace Russell, born at 11:39 a.m. Nov. 10, 2020. Jace weighed 2 pounds, 2 ounces.

Isaac and Shannon Schield announce the birth of their daughter Genevieve Erika, born at 3:48 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020. Genevieve weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Stefan and Johanna White announce the birth of their son Atlas Rowan, born at 2:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020. Atlas weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Robert Lopez and Karessa LaBarge announce the birth of their daughter Cambraya Lynne Ann-Marie, born at 7:59 a.m. Nov. 6, 2020. Cambraya Lynne weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

John Martinez and Danielle Ballschmieder announce the birth of their daughter Millie Sue, born at 1:13 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020. Millie weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Kellen and Erica Bernhardt announce the birth of their daughter Ruby Jayne, born at 11:07 a.m. Nov. 3, 2020. Ruby weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Jonathan and Tiffany McKnight announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Rose, born at 6:28 a.m. Nov. 3, 2020. Lyla weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

