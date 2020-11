Wausau Pilot & Review

The soundbound lanes of River Drive at Washington Street will be closed Wednesday, according to city of Wausau officials.

The northbound lane of traffic will remain open at the intersection to allow vehicles to access First Street. Drivers who need to access River Drive must do so from either Thomas Street or South Fourth Street.

The closure will allow storm sewer repairs at the railroad tracks. The road is expected to reopen on Thursday.

