By Shereen Siewert

Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Stevens Point man whose body was pulled from the water on Tuesday.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said a witness saw the man fall face down in the water and called 911 just after 3 p.m. Nov. 17. The witness then ran to assist the man and entered the water along with a deputy to pull the man to shore, Lukas said.

He was transported from the Lower Whiting Park off Hwy. HH, in the village of Whiting, for medical attention by Stevens Point paramedics.

Police believe alcohol and drugs are a factor in the man’s death. His name has not yet been released and his family is being notified.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is spearheading the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

