The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has recognized Good News Project with a Recycling Excellence Award, celebrating outstanding recycling efforts, innovation and performance throughout Wisconsin, Good News announced this week.

Good News Project has won the Special Events Award because of their hard work over the years to increase outreach to communities that have difficulty accessing e-cycling. GNP hosts e-cycling events in other communities, sharing event proceeds with partnering nonprofits, such as the Merrill Kiwanis.

In 2019, GNP was able to responsibly recycle 272,076 pounds of e-waste, using 908.5 hours of volunteer time. Over the past decade, Good News has recycled 2,287,663 pounds of electronics, according to Good News.

Like this: Like Loading...