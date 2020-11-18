The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Jimmy

JIMMY

Hey guys! My name is Jimmy and I’m the new shepherd in town. I’m all the way from the big ol’ state of Texas!

Word on the street is that HSMC is the place to be if you want to find a new family, so I figured I would make the trip. I have a ton of energy and my heart is as big as my home state!

I love to play with other dogs and think cats are pretty cool, too. I have a feeling you and I will have a long and happy life together. What are you waiting for?!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

