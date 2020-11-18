By Shereen Siewert

Police in Lac du Flambeau are asking for the public’s help locating a 35-year-old man reported missing on Nov. 14.

John C. Kronquist, Sr., was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 14 near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club Lane near Lac du Flambeau. He was driving a silver or gray 2016 Chevrolet Impala with miscellaneous dents and damage including a damaged windshield and front passenger side bumper. The right tail light is also damaged and is covered in red and yellow tape.

The license plate on the vehicle is AEJ7557. The vehicle has not been found.

Kronquist is described as a Native American man, 6’2”, 180 lbs., with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police are treating this as an active, priority investigation and they urge anyone with information about Kronquist’s whereabouts to call 715-588-7717.

“Community assistance is critical at this stage of the investigation, as we striveto reunite John with his family,” said Interim Police Chief T.J. Bill. “All information and assistance are greatly appreciated.”

Like this: Like Loading...