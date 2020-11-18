Prevail Bank will match all donations up to a total of $1,000 for Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center, Prevail Bank announced today

You can drop off monetary donations to Prevail Bank in Wausau at 900 S. 17th Ave. by Dec. 15 to receive matching funds.

“We chose to work with Wausau Community Warming Center because of the unwavering support and lifesaving services they provide those in need from our area,” said Jarrod Spinnato, retail coordinator. “They provide a clean and safe environment where guests receive a hot meal nightly, a place to rest, and the dignity and respect needed to help them through their challenging times.”

Prevail Bank also is matching all donations up to $1,000 total at its other locations. Each location is supporting the following organization:

The Baraboo location will collect donations for the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree.

The Eau Claire location will collect donations for the Christmas is for Children program.

The Marshfield location will collect donations for Mary’s Place.

The Medford location will collect donations for Hope Hospice.

The Owen location will collect donations for the W-O-W Kids’ Meals program through OW Lions Club.

The Phillips location will collet donations for the Santa’s Elves Foundation.

The Stevens Point location will collect donations for the United Way of Portage County.

The Wisconsin Rapids location will collect donations for Park Place Adult Day Services.

