By Shereen Siewert

A 28-year-old suspect who allegedly fled from a burglary at a Wausau-area business is in custody following a two-day manhunt, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Brock A. Rhode, who police described as dangerous and possibly armed, was arrested Tuesday.

Rhode is one of three people suspected in a burglary at Zingers and Flingers, 229179 Hwy. O late Sunday night. The burglary was thwarted by the business owner, who was armed and fired several rounds from his rifle before the suspects fled, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after police arrived they discovered Isaac D. Tomek a short distance away. Tomek was taken into custody. An alleged getaway vehicle driver, Rachel M. Hoeppner, was found nearby and also arrested.

Hoeppner is facing burglary and methamphetamine possession charges. During an initial appearance Tuesday, a judge ordered her held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Tomek faces charges of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. Court records show he has several open cases in Lincoln County including an August burglary charge. Tomek’s bond was also set at $5,000 cash.

Formal charges against Rhode are expected on Wednesday.

