STEVENS POINT – Hear from speakers on the topics of racial and social injustice as part of the “Stand, Amplify, Speak” series offered by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point office of Diversity and College Access.

Free and open to the public, two forums will be held via Zoom in the coming weeks:

“Decolonization and Community Sources of Empowerment in Education,” 5 p.m. Nov. 19

Presenters are Silver Moore, a humanities instructional coach at University Prep Art and Design, and Sas?n?hsaeh Jennings, Native American student success coordinator for UW System.

Zoom ID: 924 5875 6941

Moore has been featured in The State News, theGrio, Lansing State Journal, The Huffington Post, ABC Channel 7 news in Michigan, and PUSH radio. She is also a guest lecturer in women’s studies and teaches English at Detroit Leadership Academy where she is a two-time winner of the Golden Apple Award for teaching. She holds degrees from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

Jennings is a member of the Menominee Nation of Wisconsin and is the tribal liaison for UW System. She holds degrees from the University of Minnesota and UW-Madison.



· “United Against Hate,” 5 p.m. Dec. 3

Presenter is Masood Akhtar, president and founder of “We Are Many – United Against Hate.”

Akhtar has founded and led multiple businesses as well as his movement to teach forgiveness and peace while addressing the root causes of hate, bigotry and racism. “We Are Many” helps build inclusive communities and empower youth.

Zoom ID: 959 6654 0399

Also on Nov. 19, a banner will be unveiled inside Albertson Hall. Titled “I am 400,” the banner displays 69 paintings that detail 400 years of African American culture and history. The paintings were created by a father and son team, Jerome W. Jones Jr. and Jeromyah Jones.

Like this: Like Loading...