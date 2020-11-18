By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau woman is in custody following an FBI task force investigation, accused of capturing and sharing images of a prepubescent child on an instant messaging app, according to a Wausau Police Department news release.

Investigators searched the home of 24-year-old Natalie J. Ticho, who is accused of producing and sharing pornographic images of the child. Ticho was arrested at her home in the 2100 block of Meadowbrook Way in Wausau and remains in the Marathon County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges against Ticho, police said.

A probable cause hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday in Marathon County Circuit Court. If probable cause is found, an initial appearance will be set for a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...