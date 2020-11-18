Dear editor,

I am a former native of Wausau, now residing in Oregon. I have followed Wisconsin events for a long while.

I am amazed and chagrined by the pushback Gov. Evers has received by the GOP controlled Legislature as regards his mask-wearing comments. Honestly, does anyone really wonder why Wisconsin has experienced its latest COVID spike?

When I lived in Wisconsin I was proud of its progressive heritage. Now, it seems as if the state has become one of the backward states it should not aspire to be.

Please give your healthcare workers and hospitals a break. Please wear a mask! How much of a problem is it really? Don’t allow Wisconsin to become an example of stupidity. You are better than that.

Alice Isackson Birkenfeld of Oregon

