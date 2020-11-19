WESTON — November 19, 2020 — The D.C. Everest Area School District, Wausau School District and Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will present an online program, titled COVID Conversation: A Community in Crisis, at noon on Friday, November 20.



The uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in Marathon County has reached a crisis point. To address the increasingly desperate local situation, a panel of local leaders and health experts will participate in the online program. These leaders and experts will urge community members to take steps to adjust their behavior in an effort to keep schools open, businesses functioning and preserve the integrity of our healthcare systems.



The conversation will be moderated by WAOW News Anchor Phil Aldridge and WSAW News Anchor Jeff Thelen, which will be streamed live on the D.C. Everest Area School District Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DC-Everest-Area-School-District-312209378961370.



This livestream also will be shared on the Facebook pages of the Wausau School District, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, News 9 WAOW, WSAW Newschannel 7 and other community organizations.



Members of the community also may view the event via WebEx at:

https://dce.webex.com/dce/onstage/g.php?MTID=e91150866e726f60d1ee4b7d28f488027

Event number (access code): 146 208 3351

Audio conference number: 1-415-655-0003



Participants will include:

Dr. Michael Clark, Emergency Department Physician and Medical Director for Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport

Ben Layman, Regional Chief Administrative Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System Wausau/Weston Center

Michael Walters, MD JD, System Senior Physician Executive—Specialty Care, Aspirus Health Care

Joan Theurer, Health Officer, Marathon County Health Department

Dr. Kristine Gilmore, Superintendent, D.C. Everest Area School District

Dr. Keith Hilts, Superintendent, Wausau School District

Dr. Lori Weyers, President, Northcentral Technical College

Carrie Strobel, Vice President Human Resources, Greenheck Fan Corporation

Will Hsu, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises Inc

This event will be recorded and available for viewing on the D.C. Everest Area School District’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheDCEverestChannel



For more information about this program, contact Ellen Suckow, Executive Assistant to Superintendent Gilmore at esuckow@dce.k12.wi.us or 715.359.4221 ext. 1120.

Like this: Like Loading...