Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Patrick J. Eppolite, 26, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: 2nd OWI, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer

Porscha R. Young, 30, of Weston. Nov. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, retail theft

Rachel M. Hoeppner, 21, of Merrill. Nov. 17, 2020: Burglary as party to a crime, possession of methamphetamine



Robert F. Hernandez, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2020: Burglary, stalking, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Sandy S. Chanton-Khemphomm, 28, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime

Tyronesha M. Spivey, 29, of Schofield. Nov. 17, 2020: Theft, misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer

Vonzell V. Williams, 42, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping



Kayla M. Weiks, 33, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: Operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Kayla D. Woltmon, 32, of Merrill. Nov. 18, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer

Justin P. Howard, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, strangulation and suffocation

Isaac Tomek, 20, of Tomahawk. Nov. 17, 2020: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property, bail jumping

Nou O. Yang, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, operating without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia

Elisa M. Sorem, 38, of Wisconsin Rapids. Nov. 13, 2020: Bail jumping

Dwayne N. Beaver, 49, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2020: Sex registry violation

Desco L. Hines, 44, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, ignition interlock device tampering

Deanne B. Mason, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer

Dale L. Kline, 67, of Kronenwetter. Nov. 16, 2020: 8th offense OWI

Brock A. Rhode, 29, of Merrill. Nov. 18, 2020: Burglary, criminal damage to property, fleeing an officer, theft, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Brian C. Bridenhagen, 44, of Curtiss. Nov. 17, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Akeem K. Jones, 22, of Wausau. Nov. 18, 2020: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Like this: Like Loading...