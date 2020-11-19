Porscha R. Young, 30, of Weston. Nov. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, retail theft

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Patrick J. Eppolite, 26, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: 2nd OWI, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Porscha R. Young, 30, of Weston. Nov. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, retail theft
  • Rachel M. Hoeppner, 21, of Merrill. Nov. 17, 2020: Burglary as party to a crime, possession of methamphetamine
  • Robert F. Hernandez, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2020: Burglary, stalking, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Sandy S. Chanton-Khemphomm, 28, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime
  • Tyronesha M. Spivey, 29, of Schofield. Nov. 17, 2020: Theft, misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Vonzell V. Williams, 42, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Kayla M. Weiks, 33, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: Operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Kayla D. Woltmon, 32, of Merrill. Nov. 18, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Justin P. Howard, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, strangulation and suffocation
  • Isaac Tomek, 20, of Tomahawk. Nov. 17, 2020: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • Nou O. Yang, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, operating without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Elisa M. Sorem, 38, of Wisconsin Rapids. Nov. 13, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Dwayne N. Beaver, 49, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2020: Sex registry violation
  • Desco L. Hines, 44, of Wausau. Nov. 17, 2020: Bail jumping, ignition interlock device tampering
  • Deanne B. Mason, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 13, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Dale L. Kline, 67, of Kronenwetter. Nov. 16, 2020: 8th offense OWI
  • Brock A. Rhode, 29, of Merrill. Nov. 18, 2020: Burglary, criminal damage to property, fleeing an officer, theft, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
  • Brian C. Bridenhagen, 44, of Curtiss. Nov. 17, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Akeem K. Jones, 22, of Wausau. Nov. 18, 2020: Bail jumping, operating while revoked