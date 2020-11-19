Every week now through Dec. 31, parents can stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Kids can make a festive, nature-inspired pinecone owl by picking up a Grab & Go craft kit from the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, between Nov. 18-25. The kit will contain supplies, instructions and some fun facts about owls! Free. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

The library will offer a Grab & Go kit for kids that will let them bring the galaxy into their very own home! The kit will be available from Nov. 23-Dec. 4 at MCPL’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Using simple materials, children will be able to create or replicate a star constellation and then project it onto their home walls! Free. Please limit one kit per child. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

The library and Colossal Fossils will combine science and survival skills by teaching kids how to make fire with friction during a free, fun and educational online class on Nov. 24 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

The Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, will supply a Grab & Go kit with supplies and instructions needed to make your very own craft stick harmonica! The kits will be available for pickup between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Free. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

Adults can pick up a Grab & Go craft kit containing supplies and instructions for creating a plush sock gnome from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free. Limit one kit per person. Call 715-359-6208 for more info or to make an appointment to retrieve a kit via curbside pickup.

The library and Colossal Fossils will explore ancient music, and some of the first musical instruments to ever exist, during a free, fun and educational online class on Dec. 1 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

