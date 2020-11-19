By Shereen Siewert

A reckless driving complaint in Kronenwetter led to the arrest of a 67-year-old man who now faces his 8th operating while intoxicated charge.

Dale L. Kline, of Kronenwetter, is jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces between three and 12 1/2 years in the Wisconsin Prison System if he is convicted on the charge, filed Nov. 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Court records show dispatch took a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 from a witness who allegedly saw Kline swerving on the roadway. The witness told police the driver struck signs and drove through a median. Police located Kline and pulled him over based on the complaint and an improper turn, according to court documents.

A preliminary breath test showed Kline’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.164 percent, court records state. The legal limit for driving in Wisconsin is 0.08, but Kline has a 0.02 BAC restriction due to his seven prior OWI convictions.

Online court records show Kline has a string of OWI convictions from 1990 to 2013.

A preliminary hearing for Kline is set for Nov. 25.

