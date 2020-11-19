By Shereen Siewert

A warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man facing felony charges in connection with the near-fatal overdose at a Jackson Street apartment.

Casey A. Pedersen, of Wausau, is accused of being the “middle man” who purchased heroin from a supplier and passed the drugs along to a man who nearly died in September. He faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin, both felonies, in a case filed Nov. 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

A warrant was issued Nov. 18, one day after Pedersen failed to appear in court.

Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. Sept. 16 to a home in the 700 block of Jackson Street for a report of a man who was unresponsive after three doses of Narcan. Emergency crews revived the man and transported him to a hospital for treatment. Pedersen was one of several people at the home when the man overdosed, according to the incident report.

Pedersen was identified as a suspect through a forensic search of his phone and additional witness statements. Police say Pedersen bought the drugs from Kyle Shidell, 30, who allegedly purchased them from another supplier, 45-year-old Jomo Harris. Then, police say, Pedersen gave the drugs to the victim and and another woman.

Shidell and Harris are also facing charges in connection with the case.

