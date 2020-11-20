WAUPACA – Ascension Wisconsin now offers physical and occupational therapy services in Waupaca.

Services will be initially offered by appointment at the Ascension St. Michael’s – Waupaca Clinic at 190 Grand Seasons Drive.

Anchoring the physical therapy services is Waupaca resident Michelle Retzlaff. She will be joined at the Waupaca Clinic by physical therapist Maria Roman and occupational therapist Debra Kerns.

Together, the three have over 25 years of clinical experience treating all types of conditions with personalized, non-surgical therapies to improve function and mobility for people of all ages, according to Ascension.

Among the physical therapy services offered in Waupaca will be treatment for orthopedic issues (pre- and post-surgical), neurologic disorders, spine issues and remedies for shoulder, elbow, wrist or hand, hip, pelvis, leg, knee, ankle or foot pain.

Like this: Like Loading...