Theft, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 15.

An inmate of the Lincoln County Jail may face charges after he broke a monitor in the jail. The inmate, a 41-year-old Merrill man, paid restitution for the equipment following the incident.

A Tomahawk man reported that he had 20 to 25 sheets of metal siding stolen from his property on Highway E in the town of Rock Falls sometime last week. If you have information regarding this theft, you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or use the P3 app.

A 17-year-old Eland man was injured following a motor vehicle crash on Highway 51 north of Merrill on Tuesday morning. The man said he was cut off by another motorist and entered the ditch, striking a sign. The non-contact vehicle was not located.

A Merrill woman reported her silver aluminum Seadoo Caravan Jetski trailer was stolen from a property in the town of Pine River. If you have information regarding this theft, you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or use the P3 app.

The Lincoln County town supervisor for the town of Harding reported four signs stolen from throughout the town. These signs include a dead end sign and pole, and a curve ahead sign. The other two signs were not identified, but total loss for the signs is about $280. If you have information about this theft, you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or use the P3 app.

A 20-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct following an incident at a residence in the town of Harding on Wednesday night.

At least one person was injured following a motor vehicle crash on Highway 51 north of Merrill on Wednesday afternoon.

A 20-year-old Mauston woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. The woman was travelling north on Highway 51 in the town of Scott when several callers reported poor driving to the Lincoln County 911 center.

A 23-year-old Merrill man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after nearly causing a head on collision with a deputy and another vehicle Saturday morning shortly after 6 a.m. on Highway 8 near Highway U in the town of Bradley.

Sixteen people reported striking deer last week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

