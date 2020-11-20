By Shereen Siewert

Police confirm they responded Friday to a report of an active shooter at Mayfair Mall, in the Milwaukee metro area.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said multiple people are injured and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

As of 4 p.m. the shooter remained at large. About 75 officers are at the scene.

The Mayfair Mall is operated by Chicago-based Brookfield Properties. Brookfield spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

