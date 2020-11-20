By Shereen Siewert

A woman who went missing after fire destroyed her town of Hamburg home has been found and is refusing to share information about the blaze, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

The homeowner, 74 year-old Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla, was being sought by police after the fire that started in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 at a property on County Road L. Police initially said they were searching for Pospyhalla to verify she was safe and unharmed, considering her missing and possibly endangered.

Now, police say Pospyhalla has resurfaced and retained legal counsel. She is not answering questions about the fire, which is under investigation by state fire marshals.

No details about how or where Pospyhalla was located have been released.

