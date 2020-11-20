RIB MOUNTAIN – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has partnered with the Marathon County Highway Department and Granite Peak Ski Hill to give motorists a heads up when snowmaking operations at Granite Peak might impact area roads, including creating the potential for icy conditions.

When unfavorable weather conditions exist during snowmaking, WisDOT will activate a message stating “Snowmaking operations ongoing. Icy conditions possible ‘X’ miles ahead” on signs at:

· Highway 29 eastbound

· Highway 51 southbound

· Highway 29 westbound

· Interstate-39/Highway 51 northbound

“The coordination with WisDOT has been fluid and simple,” said Greg Fisher, general manager and marketing director at Granite Peak, in a news realease. “Working with the team to alert the local and thru traffic in the region of Granite Peak’s snowmaking program via the electronic message boards is a practice I hope will continue for years to come.”

Like this: Like Loading...