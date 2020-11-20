WAUSAU – The ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis is upending life for residents throughout the region, prompting a substantial uptick in calls to mental health hotlines and a spike in domestic violence calls. At 10 a.m. today, Nov. 20, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Lee Shipway, a licensed clinical social worker and the executive director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling in Wausau, for a discussion on coping strategies to help navigate the psychological toll of the public health crisis.

Health experts are concerned about the potential mental health effects of the outbreak, but there are some ways to ease anxiety and distress as the number of cases in north central Wisconsin continues to rise. Shipway will offer suggestions on how to deal with the stress, tips on talking with children and ways to navigate difficult and emotionally charged conversations.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

