Peggy Maureen Morasch (French/Burton) was born on Nov. 15, 1944, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Ruth (Whitney) and Robert French. The family eventually moved to Neenah, Wisconsin, where she was raised. Peggy attended Neenah High School, where she met Steven Burton. They married and had six children. They moved to California in 1973, where Peggy lovingly raised her children. Steven Burton passed away in 1983. Later, she married Al Morasch, II in 1990, who was from Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The loving couple moved back to Wisconsin in 1996, where Peggy continued to raise her cherished children. Even though some lived around the country, she was always only a phone call away. Peggy bravely passed on Nov. 16, 2020, after a long illness. She was surrounded by her husband and family from near and far. Undoubtedly, Peggy’s favorite pastimes were doing her morning crossword puzzles; playing Words with Friends and Scrabble; watching “her” chipmunks, squirrels, and crows; rooting for the Packers; shopping for her many collections and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Al; her cat, Baby; and her six children: Debra (Chris) Bricker, Lori Barnes, Christopher (Christine) Burton, Richard Burton, Penny (Mike) Volosin, and Marni (Ryan) Mahoney. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Traci, Rachel, Mindi, Brian, Justin, Steven, Kylie, Michael, Zachary, Nicole, and Ella. She had two step-grandchildren, Kyle and Iylee. She also had 10 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Evelyn, Amelia, Izik, Lilly, Jeffrey, Makai, Rowen, Wilder, and Avery. She is also survived by her sister, Jennifer (Tim) Elwood, and niece, Amanda Elwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth (Weitz) and Robert French; her first husband, Steven Burton; her great-grandchild, Izabella, and her sister, Patricia.

The family would like to thank doctors Gordon, Hoffman and Lahren for assisting her in the last seven years of life. Special thanks to the ICU Team at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where she peacefully passed.

Peggy did not want a funeral. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Humane Society of Marathon County, 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401. Peggy loved animals of all kinds.

~When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free! Miss me a little, but not for long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me, but let me go. For this journey that we all must take and each must go alone. It’s all a part of the master’s plan. A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart go to the friends we know and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.

Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences.

Vernon Nahring, 102, oldest Fenwood resident, was called home to his Lord doing one of his favorite things, watching the evening news on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Vernon was born at home in Fenwood on Sept. 24, 1918, to Alex and Emma (Manecke) Nahring. He attended St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fenwood, where he was baptized and confirmed.

He served our country in the United States Army during World War II. On June 25, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church Highway N, Edgar, he promised to have and to hold his wife Melva (Mueller) and he kept that promise for 73 years. They were blessed with three children, Dianne (Gary) Bauman, Edgar, Duwaine (Terry Weber-Nahring), Wausau and Dawn (Burt) DeYoung, Edgar.

Vernon met many people on his milk route, hauling for Doede Cheese Factory in Fenwood. Vernon’s calling was carpenter work. He started building houses with Auggie Schumacher, which later helped him to remodel homes and build anything you had a picture of. He still enjoyed his days in his work shed, always fixing or making something.

He enjoyed deer rifle hunting and riding on his lawn mower in summer and blowing snow with it in winter. He always was waiting for that first snowfall so he could open the garage door and hit the snow!

Vernon had his first airplane ride on Sept. 8, 2014, when he was an honored guest on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He truly enjoyed that trip.

He always wanted to know what his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing. They include, Gwen (Ed) Zajac and their son, Nick; Ken (Debbie) Bauman and their daughters, Chelsea (fiancé Wylie Frahm) and Savannah; Keith (Cassi) Bauman and their sons, Korbyn and Chase; Brenda Polivka; Brian (Jessie) Polivka and their children, Jeret, Jaxon and Brynn; Becky (Darrel Schwartz) Polivka and their sons, Branson and Hudson; Jennifer DeYoung; Tyler (Janalee) Nahring and their sons, Caiden and Deklan; Eric (Dana) Nahring and their children, Claire and Colt; Jeremy (Melinda) Nahring and their daughter, Gianna.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janet; a sister, Angeline Woldt; and two infant granddaughters, Beth Polivka and Connie DeYoung.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, F4356 Highway 97, Edgar. Rev. Scott Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Fenwood Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion and the VFW, Edgar. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stoffel and staff for their care provided over the years.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Elizabeth “Liz” Luedtke, 83, Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, peacefully at her home.

Liz was born March 10, 1937, in Wausau, daughter of the late Frederick and Leona (Netzel) Egner. On Sept. 5, 1959, she married Rodney Luedtke at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2019.

Liz worked at Peoples State Bank for over 40 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Wausau. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed watching and listening to polka bands in person or on the radio with her husband Rodney. Liz was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

Survivors include, her daughter, Julie (Mark) Bergs, Wausau; her sister, Geraldine “Jeri” Van Wagner, Cincinnati, OH; and several nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Rodney, she was preceded in death by two sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Big Hill Cemetery on Highway A, town of Berlin. Rev. William Grevatch will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Stacy Kraft for all the comfort, care, love and support you and your dog Miranda “Mandy” brought to Liz every week.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Ray J. Guralski, 87, Edgar, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital as a result of respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

He was born Jan. 22, 1933, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Walter Sr. and Clara (Wojciechowski) Guralski. On Oct. 12, 1957, he married Stacie Griesmer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. She preceded him in death Dec. 12, 2017.

Ray was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army from January 1952 until his discharge in December 1954. He was a dairy farmer and partnered with his brother, Walter Jr., from 1968 until 2005. He and his brother spent many years battling the weather and the challenges that come with agriculture. Ray always enjoyed the fall gun deer season. Ray also enjoyed fishing with his brothers and brothers-in-law; casting lines in Spirit Lake and Stone Lake. Ray will be remembered for his meticulous maintenance of his farm equipment and buildings. Everything was repaired and painted before getting put away for the season. His garage was neat and organized; all tools had their particular spot. Ray always had time for visitors to stop by and share a beer and a glass of sweet wine. He enjoyed playing Sheep head and loved to slam his last card down on the table. In the last year Ray learned how to play the card game Golf. We will remember how he would cringe when he had to give away a king or a joker or laugh when he checked the score to see himself in the lead.

Survivors include his sons; Rick (Karen) Guralski, Athens, Randy (Lisa) Guralski, Marathon and Roy (Lori) Guralski, Edgar; his daughter, Patty (Randall) Myszka, Edgar; grandchildren, Dina (Korey) Kliniski (children: Connor, Ila, Dawson) Brock (Starr) Guralski (children; Asher, Gavin, Alayna), Mitchell Guralski, Taylor Guralski, Hannah Guralski, Miranda Myszka, Lydia Myszka, Kassidy (Tyler) Witt (son Lakein), Travis Guralski (Katie Hiebl) and Devin Guralski; his siblings, Bob Guralski, Delores Gajewski, Joan (Norman) Soczka, Violet Farkus, Lucille (Jim) Kleparski, Barbara Diers; sister-in-law, Gertie Guralski and brother-in-law Lyle Steder. Besides his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by siblings Ervin Guralski, Art Guralski, Janet Steder, Agnes Guralski, and Walter Guralski Jr.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where full military honors will be conducted. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be observed. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed thru the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page.

John (Przybylski) Parker, 98, passed away in Merrill on Nov. 18, 2020, with his beloved wife, Dorothy, at this side and holding his hand. John and Dorothy were married for 73 years and met as teens at the fence between their two farms in rural Hannibal, Wisconsin.

John was born on June 25, 1922, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, son of Anthony and Pearl Przybylski. His family lived in Iowa, South Dakota, and Chicago before settling down on a farm in Hannibal. In September 1942, John enlisted in the Army Air Force. After surviving a crash in a B-24 training flight he went on to serve during World War II as an airplane and engine mechanic. He received an honorable discharge in January 1946. John was a long-time member of the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post 10 in Wausau. In 2010, he joined fellow World War II veterans on the inaugural Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with daughter, Patti as his guardian.



John and Dorothy moved to Wausau in 1949. They raised five children, while John worked more than 40 years for Graebel Moving and Storage. He was an expert wood worker and used his skills to restore and repair furniture for Graebel and the annual treasure sale at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau.

John and Dorothy were long time, hardworking members of St. Matthew’s, and few church activities took place without their joyful participation. John was very proud of his family and always eager to build, restore or fix many cherished furniture pieces for them. He had a great sense of humor—and always a joke to tell or a sly, mischievous smile to share. He was also a tireless volunteer for many community projects and organizations.

John was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Helen Chaplinski.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (“that’s one amazing woman,” he would often say.) and their five children, Steve (Penni) Parker, Breezy Point, Minnesota, Robert Parker, Corpus Christi, Texas, Patti (Kirk) Howard, Merrill, Tom (Tammy) Parker, Wausau, and Lisa Parker (Joe Richarderson), Reston, Virginia; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate John’s life next spring.

John will be missed by countless friends and extended family that he cherished.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful healthcare providers and staff at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Bryce P. Giles, 21, Wausau, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

He was born Oct. 14, 1999, in Wausau, son of Christine (Mogenson) Giles and the late Jason P. Giles.

Bryce attended and graduated from the Wisconsin National Challenge Academy/Wausau West High School in December 2017, six months ahead of his class. The Challenge Academy motivated Bryce to excel and propelled him to several achievements he was very proud of.

Bryce began his working career at the age of 14 by providing his own lawn care business. He then started working for Integrity Grading and Excavating. For the past two years, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator at PGA. He loved his job there and said, “Do what you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” For the past several years, Bryce did snowplowing for area businesses.

With a lifestyle that embraced outdoor activities, his favorites were four wheeling, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and most of all working in his garage on all his vehicles. He also attended Iola car show each year with his Buick Reatta. Bryce had so many amazing friends that he was extremely grateful for.

Bryce will always be remembered by his big smile and the way he would light up the room. He was an amazing brother, son, and friend.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Christine and Ryan Brandenburg, Wausau, siblings, Kaley Giles-Bruess, Los Angeles, California, Riley Giles, Wausau, Alex Brandenburg, Wausau, Kiley Brandenburg, Wausau; grandparents, Jean and Rory Mogenson, Mosinee, great grandfather, Willard Mogenson, Mosinee, great grandmother, Clara Feit, Mosinee, Dave and Mary Brandenburg, Wausau, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Besides his father, Bryce was preceded in death by his uncle, Todd Giles and grandparents, Dave and Chris Giles, Alice Mogenson, Bob Feit, Elaine and Lawrence Kurth.

The family would like to reach out and thank everyone who has supported us through this extremely difficult time. Bryce will truly be missed by all.

Public visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Out of respect to the family and other visitors, please practice social distancing, wear a mask and keep the length of your visit minimal.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Private burial will be at a later date in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11. Saturday.

Alice T. Chojnowski will be spending her 95th birthday with Jesus on Nov. 27. Although through the years having dementia her memory was fading, but she never forgot her faith and her love for Jesus Christ. Alice passed peacefully at Abbotsford Health Care Center on Nov. 17, 2020.

She was born Nov. 27, 1925, in town of Cassel, daughter of the late John and Anna (Brazinski) Lepak. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Sylvester Chojnowski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2015.

Alice loved getting together with her children and their families for Sunday dinners.

Survivors include her children, Marge Heidmann, Edgar, Ray (Wendy) Chojnowski, Edgar, Evelyn (Wayne) Kottke, town of Hamburg, 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one son-in-law, Dennis Zocher, Abbotsford, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Sylvester, she was preceded in death by children, Al Chojnowski and Shirley Zocher, granddaughter, Lynn Drexer and son-in-law, Floyd Heidmann.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings are required for all who attend.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Abbotsford Health Care Center for their loving care of Alice during her time there.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Lisa Ann Krzmarcik, 59, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, and is resting easy with her beloved Jazz.

She was born May 13, 1961, in Merrill, daughter of Edward J. (U.S. Army Capt. Ret.) and DeLoures Krzmarcik, an elementary school teacher. She grew up, attended school, and worked in Wausau. She and her partner, Pat Olson, had been together for 30 years.

Lisa was full of life, fun-loving, with a heart of gold to encompass the world. She had a great sense of humor and always tried to see the positive side of everything. Lisa was a straight-shooter and you always knew where you stood with her. She had a great love of animals and her household always included dogs, cats, and her aquarium.

Survivors in addition to Pat, include her sister Lynn (Gary) Kordus, brother Peter (Nancy) Krzmarcik, nieces Jenna (Michael) Hall, Nikki (Chad) Born, and Becky (Spencer Reidner) Krzmarcik; great nieces Avalon Hall, Oaklynn Reidner; great nephews Talus Hall, Rogan Reidner; step-nieces, Autumn and Makenzie Reidner; step-nephew Hunter Reidner, and her beloved Mocha. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, brother USMC Pfc. John E. Krzmarcik, brother Michael Krzmarcik, maternal grandmother Marie Kutella; dear friend Connie McEwen.

Private family services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home.

Lois Rae Cohen, 73, passed away at Azura Memory Care in Rib Mountain on Thursday, Nov. 19, from complications of a stroke. She was born Lois Cohodas on March 7, 1947, to Morris and Eunice (Stein) Cohodas. She lived most of her life on Wausau’s southeast side, growing up attending John Marshall Elementary School and Horace Mann Middle School. She graduated in 1966 from Wausau High School.

After graduating high school, she briefly attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with the plan of becoming a librarian. She then moved to Milwaukee and graduated from a business college with a degree in medical transcription. She lived in Milwaukee for several years, working as a medical transcriptionist for a Milwaukee hospital.

While visiting her parents in Wausau, she was introduced to the love of her life, Sydney Cohen, by a mutual acquaintance. Sydney had recently moved to Wausau for a teaching job from Duluth, Minnesota. The two were married in 1974 and they soon bought a house on Wausau’s southeast side, six blocks from her parents’, where they have lived ever since. Lois and Syd were married for 46 years until her passing.

In 1976, she gave birth to her only child, a beloved son, David. She enjoyed being a wife and mother. She spent much of her adult life as a homemaker, but she also spent many years working as a medical transcriptionist for numerous Wausau clinics, including Bone and Joint Clinic and the Urology Clinic.

She had been a lifelong member of Mount Sinai Congregation in Wausau and held a deep, personal spirituality and pride in her Jewish culture. Several years ago, she had a piece published in a book called the Little Shul that Could about her memories of growing up and living in Wausau’s Jewish community for decades. She was an avid reader and a lover of books. She frequented Wausau’s used paperback stores. She was a fan of romance novels, particularly in the 1980s, and she also enjoyed mysteries. She volunteered at Marathon County Public Library and numerous school libraries where her son attended, such as John Marshall Elementary and Wausau East High School. Also, in her spare time, she enjoyed the hobby of making hooked rugs, which she would often give as gifts to friends and loved ones. A table set up for these projects could often be found in her living room. She loved animals and the family had numerous dogs and cats over the years.

She was known for her quiet, pleasant demeanor and her modest lifestyle. Family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed a basic life and shunned materialism.

In later years, she suffered from dementia and spent her last f15 months living at Azura Memory Care under the loving care of the facility’s workers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Eunice (Stein) Cohodas. She is survived by her husband, Syd, and her son, David, both of Wausau, as well as numerous first cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Azura Memory Care for the special care they gave Lois in her last year.

Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Wausau Hebrew Cemetery, 1600 Grand Ave., Wausau. Rabbi Benjamin Altshuler will officiate.

Theron L Jehn, known by many as “Butch,” passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was 65 years of age.

Theron was born March 20, 1955, to Laurin and Marion (Borchardt) Jehn. He was a 1973 graduate of Wausau East High School. For many years Butch supported his family by working for well-known construction companies such as Dun Rite, J& L Excavating, and Howard Brothers. He held many side jobs, including his own roofing and snowplowing businesses.

Throughout his life, Butch had an outgoing personality that allowed him to quickly make friends with any stranger that he would meet. He had a love for dogs (black Labs). In his younger years, he enjoyed softball, pool, and bowling. Butch loved to go deer hunting, taking his daughter fishing and the company of good friends and family at the cottage. He was a devoted NASCAR and Raiders fan and loved taking rides on his Harley.

Butch is survived by his mother, Marion Jehn, his daughter, Stephanie (Jason) Rosenow, two grandchildren Carson and Claire Rosenow, siblings Lynell (John) Huber, Lori (Matt) Heyne, Niece Jodi (Vincent) LaCalamita, Nephew Jason Heyne, Aunt Inez Peterson, great nieces Hannah (Ben) Laska and Emily LaCalamita. He is preceded in death by his father, Laurin Jehn, his brother Randy Lee Jehn, his grandparents Raymond and Leona Borchardt, Martin and Frances Jehn, and some of his beloved black Labs.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery-Naugart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the humane society.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the excellent care they provided to Butch.

Mabel Eggebrecht, 99, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Schofield under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born in the town of Easton, daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Traeger) Bessert on Oct. 1, 1921. Mabel married Fredrick Eggebrecht on Dec. 25, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1960.

Mabel was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. She retired from a career at Anderson Bros. & Johnson Granite Co.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Charles and Ida; sister, Irene Schultz; and brother, Norman Bessert. Survivors include her niece, Joanne (Herm) Zunker; as well as other relatives and friends.

Pastor Jen Hoffman of St. Stephen Lutheran Church will officiate the private family services. Interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Phyllis Mae Heise, 84, Marathon, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Phyllis was born May 5, 1936, in Wausau to the late Martin and Hildegard (Krohn) Seehafer. She was baptized on May 31, 1936, and confirmed on April 2, 1950. Phyllis graduated from Wausau High School in 1954. She married Roger Heise on Aug. 25, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church, town of Stettin and after enjoying 56 years together Roger passed away on Feb. 24, 2013. She dairy farmed with Roger along with baby-sitting her grandchildren and several part-time employments.

Family was most important to her and she was proud of all of them. Phyllis remained a faithful member of Trinity, being active in many church activities throughout the years.

Phyllis enjoyed spending time with friends, going to Marathon swim center, card clubs, doing yard work, baking, keeping photo albums and picking berries in her raspberry patch which she shared with many. Roger and Phyllis travelled to many places over the years, including Europe and Hawaii along with one day bus trips.

Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Renae (Bryan) Wesolowski of Marathon and Ross (Julie) Heise of Newcastle, Washington; grandchildren, Angela (Chris) Rice, Benjamin (Ashley) Wesolowski and Amélie Heise; great-grandson, Ezra; and extended family and friends.

The funeral service for Phyllis will be private. All are welcome to watch a livestream of the service beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at helke.com on Phyllis's obituary page. A recording of the service will also be available for viewing. Pastor Tryphine Schruba will officiate. She will be buried next to her beloved husband at Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help Phyllis’s church and her community.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Marshfield Clinic Weston Cancer Center and the ER staff of Marshfield Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care and to all of the family and friends who have helped care for Phyllis over the years.

Our favorite Valentine, born Feb. 14, 1944, Judith Lane (Mrochinski) Trzebiatowski passed away in the evening of Nov. 18, 2020. She was born in Amherst, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter and Johanna (Sommers) Mrochinski. Judy was a patient, loving mother, a delightful friend to countless people, avid card player and a self-made woman as a hairdresser and Realtor.

Through marriage and subsequent divorce to Jerome Trzebiatowski, she bore three children, who are eternally grateful for her many life lessons exhibited through kindness and soft-spoken tough love; Gary (Jackie) Trzebiatowski, David Trzebiatowski and Lisa (Keith) Ehmke. Judy found enormous joy in her six grandchildren and they in her; Shelby (Tanner) Hansen, Jack Trzebiatowski, Jordan Trzebiatowski, Jessica Trzebiatowski, Abigail Ehmke and her mothers’ namesake Johanna Ehmke.

She is survived by brother Ronald, but was met in heaven by her best friend and sister Edwina (Bud) Sopa, and brothers Harlan, Robert and LeRoy.Gary, Jackie, David and Lisa wish to express sincere thanks to the MSICU team of caregivers at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Judy and her family were taken care of in the most thoughtful, kind, professional manner possible.

The family intends to bring all those who loved Judy together in celebration of her life, in the spring or summer of 2021. In the meantime, if you wish to make a donation in her name, please do so to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Judy’s 46 year-old transplanted kidney, provided so many additional unexpected years, that it can only be referred to as a miracle in God’s name.

Tammy M. Pittsley, 62, of Schofield passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 25 1958, to Carrie and James Snodgrass.

Tammy is survived by her husband of 12 years David E. Pittsley, three daughters, Wendy M. Wolf, 44, (James) of Wausau, Jenny J. Kenyon, 42, (Wesley) of Mosinee, Kelly L. Clark, 39, of Schofield, Joseph L. Alsteen Jr., 20, of Wausau, three sisters Pamela Lathorius, Deborah Jersey, Sandy Behselich, one brother Dean Snodgrass, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by one daughter and two brothers, Tom Snodgrass and Scott Snodgrass.

Tammy was the heart of the family. She was an amazing grandma, a dedicated mother, and a beautiful wife. She had a talent to make a house a home. Her laughter filled the room her smile lit the darkest of spaces. She had many hobbies and her second home was a bingo hall. Her passion for cooking made dinners memorable. Her beautiful voice had you listening to stories for hours. She was kind, forgiving and never too busy for anyone. She was the most greatest contribution to the world. Her body may have left but her soul will continue on in each one of us she touched.

Allan James Spatz, 58, of Mosinee was found unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. He was born to Leo and Margaret (Zweiffel) Spatz on Aug. 26, 1962.

Allan will be deeply missed by his family. He was known to be able to set your clock on when you would be receiving his daily or weekly phone call. If someone needed help, you could rely on him. He enjoyed spending time with his family and keeping them up-to-date.

He is survived by three daughters and nine grandchildren, Paige Spatz and granddaughter Aubree Wausau, Brigette (Lance) Sankey, Rothschild, (grandchildren: Riley, Ryder, Grace and Aspen), Rachael Brunner, Merrill, (grandchildren: Tapanga, Landon, Layla and Ian).

Six brothers Donald (Jane), Ronald (Rosemary), Richard (Patti), Jerome (Corrine), Kenneth (Lori), Glen (Linda), six sisters Darlene (Robert) Apfelbeck, Jean (Donald) Steckbauer, Susan (Larry) Stoltz, Sandy (Leonard Knight) Spatz, Cindy Spatz, Debbie (Mike) King. Numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Leo and Margaret Spatz, two sisters Karren and Kathleen, one brother Billy.

There will be a private burial at a later date.

