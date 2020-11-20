By Shereen Siewert

A 26-year-old Woodruff man is facing multiple felony charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Alexander Beda was arrested on Nov. 20 and will face 10 counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges in the future, said Oneida County Sheriff’s Capt. Terri Hook.

Hook is asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to call 715-361-5150.

Beda is being charged in Oneida County Circuit Court, where he is set to make an initial appearance Friday afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...