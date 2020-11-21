WAUSAU – The Festival of Trees has gone virtual.

The Aspirus Health Foundation has shifted this long-running cherished event from in-person to virtual given the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 24th annual Festival of Trees, anyone can view the online gallery and bidding will be available Nov. 24 through Nov. 29. The event will feature trees, wreaths, centerpieces and more in an online auction and in a few community locations. New fun, virtual activities will be shared throughout the week of Thanksgiving.

All proceeds benefit the needs of patients and families served through Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services to help provide patients end-of-life care. Proceeds also support two community bedrooms at the Aspirus Hospice House for people who otherwise could not afford to stay in the Hospice House.

Visit the 2020 Festival of Trees website at https://one.bidpal.net/wausaufot/welcome for more information.

