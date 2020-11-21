The 2020 gun deer hunting season is underway, so make sure you show off your big bucks from central and northern Wisconsin. We want to see your buck and you sitting alongside your trophy!

Thanks to Burks Bar, our gracious sponsor of this year’s Big Buck Board. We appreciate your support.

To enter, email photos to advertising@wausaupilotandreview.com and include:

Your name

Age

City of residence

Where and when you shot your deer

Any antler information you want to provide

Bow hunters – your photos are welcome from the 2020 season, too.

We’ll showcase all bucks in a slideshow, on Facebook, Instagram, and on a special Big Buck Brag Board — and we’ll draw one entrant for a FREE 1/4 barrel of beer and a t-shirt from Burks Bar, 4711 Stewart Ave., Wausau.

We’ll draw a second name to win a Wausau Pilot and Review goody bag filled with fun stuff, too.

Good luck, hunters. Let’s see those bucks!

Please note that the act of sending a picture to Wausau Pilot and Review releases your right to the picture, and is your consent for Wausau Pilot and Review to use that picture in our publication including our social media accounts.

