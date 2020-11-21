By Shereen Siewert

Hunters taking to the woods in central and northern Wisconsin are once again being urged to be alert and on the lookout for missing people.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a widely-used information clearinghouse and resource center for such cases across the U.S., calls the sheer volume of missing and unidentified person cases one of the greatest challenges to law enforcement agencies. More than 600,000 people are reported missing each year nationwide.

An average of 4,400 unidentified bodies are discovered annually, according to NamUs data, many of which are found by hunters. Of those, about 1,000 remain unidentified a year later. Those cases are classified as active until they are solved.

“We have occasionally shared messages advising persons engaged in any outdoor recreational activities to notify local law enforcement if they observe or come across anything that is suspicious or potentially part of criminal activity,” said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks.

Fortunately, most missing people are found quickly. But many, including dozens in Wisconsin, are not, leaving their families waiting years – or even decades – for answers.

Unlike some states, Wisconsin has not enacted “Billy’s Law,” legislation that would aid families in the search for missing loved ones. “Billy’s Law” would require the FBI to share information, excluding sensitive and confidential data, with the public database. Efforts on a national level have also failed. “Billy’s Law,” also known as the “Help Find the Missing Act,” was inspired by the story of William “Billy” Smolinski Jr., who was reported missing in August 2004. He was 31 when he disappeared. Local advocates say they are working with state lawmakers on potential legislation for Wisconsin.

These people, listed below, are missing from the central and northern Wisconsin region. All information listed has been obtained from NamUs or through local police reports.

Cindy Jones

Cindy Jones

Missing since: June 29, 1984

Missing from: Wausau

Classification Endangered missing

Age when reported missing: 27

Age today: 63

Description: Cindy is a white woman between 5’0 and 5’2″ and 95 to 115 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Circumstances: Cindy Jones was last seen on June 29, 1984 by a neighbor as she was involved in a violent domestic abuse incident with her husband, Norman Jones. Cindy was bruised and bloody and screaming for help from inside her home. The neighbor contacted police who went to the residence and were told by her husband Norman Jones that Cindy had left the home out the back door. Police did not check the residence for Cindy. Norman Jones later confessed to a girlfriend that he had beaten and strangled Cindy and buried her body in a gravel pit at a jobsite in Park Falls or Medford. Norman was charged with Cindy’s murder in February of 1985. That charge was dismissed in May of 1985 as investigators were unable to locate Cindy’s remains. Norman fled the state after his release, murdered a female acquaintance in Florida in 1990, and then killed himself as police closed in on him to make the arrest. Cindy’s remains have never been located.

Investigating agency: Wausau Police Department, 715-261-7800

Elises Marie Linky

Elises Marie Linky

Missing since: Oct. 7, 2019

Missing from: Wausau

Investigating agency: Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, 715-261-1200

Mackenzie Marken

Mackenzie Marken

Missing since: Oct. 11, 2015

Missing from: Schofield

Age when reported missing: 14

Age now: 19

Description: Mackenzie is described as a white female who is 5’7″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has scars on her wrists, arms and legs and wears glasses with purple frames. She also used the last name Doll.

Circumstances: Mackenzie Marken, also known as Mackenzie Doll, was last seen at her residence in Weston prior to her disappearance. She has not been seen or heard from since that day. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Investigating agency: Everest Metro Police Department, 715-359-4202

Kallie King

Kallie King

Missing since: Oct. 5, 2020

Missing from: Mosinee

Age: 17

Description: Kallie is an American Indian female who is 5’4″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed gray and purple.

Investigating agency: Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, 715-261-1200

Kayla Berg

Kayla Berg

Missing since: Aug. 11, 2009

Missing from: Antigo

Age when reported missing: 15

Age today: 27

Description: Kayla is a white female, 5’2″ and 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red spaghetti-strap top, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan low-heeled sandals and a silver ringed necklace. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on her right shin and small chicken pox scars on her right cheek and the right side of her nose. She has abdominal scars from surgery and her appendix has been removed. Her havel is pierced and her ears are double pierced. Her nickname is Kay Kay.

Investigating agency: Antigo Police Department, 715-627-6411

Robert Cartwright

Robert Cartwright

Missing since: April 15, 2015

Missing from: Lincoln County town of Bradley

Age when reported missing: 55

Age now: 60

Description: Robert is a white man, 5’7″ and 160 pounds.

Investigating agency: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, 715-453-5747

Benjamin Wilberding

Bejnamin Wilberding

Missing since: May 24, 1996

Missing from: Tomahawk

Age when reported missing: 21

Age now: 45

Description: Benjamin is a white man, 5’10” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He goes by the name Ben and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Circumstances: On May 24, 1996 Ben Wilberding disappeared from his parents’ home on County Road CC in rural Tomahawk. He spoke to his sister from his home that morning, and that was the last she or anyone else heard from him. Weeks later police found his driver’s license and social security card, on a different person. Police investigated that person, but found no evidence linking him to a crime. Ben’s last paycheck remains at Hurd Millwork Co. in Merrill where he was employed as summer help, and his vehicle is parked where it was when he went missing. His Social Security card hasn’t been used and his driver’s license has not been renewed. There doesn’t seem to be any reasons why Wilberding disappeared, no clues as to where he might be and no ideas if he just fled the country, or if foul play was involved.

Investigating agency: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, 715-536-6272

Marie Jost

Marie Jost

Missing since: On or around Jan. 1, 1982

Missing from: Amherst Junction in Portage County

Age when reported missing: 71

Description: Marie, whose maiden name is Farrow, is a white woman with brown hair. No additional description is publicly available.

Circumstances: Marie D. Jost was last known alive in approximately 1988 although she may have been missing since as early as 1980. Her disappearance was discovered through an investigation by the Social Security Administration.

Investigating agency: Portage County Sheriff’s Department, 715-346-1400

Theodore Jost

Theodore Jost

Missing since: On or around Jan. 1, 1982

Missing from: Amherst Junction

Age when reported missing: 45

Age today: 83

Description: Theodore, who goes by the name Ted, is a white man with brown hair. No additional descriptive information is publicly available.

Circumstances: Theodore’s disappearance was learned through an investigation by the Social Security Administration. He was last known to be alive in approximately 1980.

Investigating agency: Portage County Sheriff’s Department, 715-346-1400

Krista Marie Sypher

Krista Sypher

Missing since: March 13, 2017

Missing from: Plover

Age when reported missing: 44

Age today: 48

Description: Krista is a white woman who is 5’3″, 135 to 165 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She also uses her maiden name, Kellerman, or her former married name, Loribecki. She has a scar on her abdomen and the right side of her nose is pierced. Krista also has three piercings in the cartilage of her right ear. She broke her ankle three months before her disappearance and the injury hadn’t fully healed by the time she went missing and she limped as a result. Krista has several tattoos: a rose on her lower right leg, a pink breast cancer ribbon on the inside of her left arm, a heart on her left breast and three footprints with the names Jacob, Taylor and Hayden on her lower left leg. She was last seen wearing a pink fleece sweatshirt, black yoga pants, white sneakers, and possibly sunglasses and a hair tie. According to her family, Krista may suffer from an undiagnosed mental illness.

Circumstances: Krista Sypher was last seen in the morning hours of March 13, 2017 at her home on Hoffman Drive in the village of Plover by her husband, Jason Sypher. Jason Sypher reported her missing one week later. Her phone has been inactive since the day she disappeared. She left home without her vehicle.

Investigating agency: Plover Police Department, 715-345-5255

Edward Czerwony

Edward Czerwony

Missing since: June 30, 2006

Missing from: Carson, Wis.

Age when reported missing: 68

Age today: 68

Description: Edward is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes who goes by the nicknames Ed and Eddie. He is 5’7″ and 200 pounds and was possibly wearing a white t-shirt, brown Dickies pants and loafers when he went missing.

Circumstances: The last contact reported happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2006. There are concerns about his mental well-being and safety. No foul play is suspected. Mr. Czerwony may have wandered off voluntarily and frequently visits taverns. All search resources have been exhausted.

Investigating agency: Portage County Sheriff’s Department 715-346-1400

Cassandra Ayon

Cassandra Ayon

Missing since: Oct. 3, 2020

Missing from: Unity, Wis.

Age: 27

Description: Cassy is Hispanic/Latino with black hair and brown eyes, though her hair could be dyed a lighter shade. She has a right side shoulder piece tattoo of roses. On her left forearm has a rose, rosary and a dove. She also has “Alberto” tattooed her arm.

Circumstances: Cassandra “Cassy” Avon was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the Unity, Wisconsin area at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020. Cassandra failed to show up for work on Oct. 5, 2020 and has not returned home. She drives a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala with black rims, license plate AHZ-2509. Cassandra was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Investigating agency: Clark County Sheriff’s Department, 715-743-3157

Marchelle Hansen

Marchelle Hansen

Missing since: Nov. 12, 1987

Missing from: Phillips

Age when reported missing: 23

Age today: 56

Description: Marchelle is described as a white female, between 5’0″ and 5’10” and 180 pounds. She was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Circumstances: Marchelle Hansen was last seen leaving Marquip Inc. in Phillips, Wisconsin, at the end of her work shift there at approximately 20:00 on November 12, 1987. She was reported missing five days later, when she failed to arrive for work at her part-time job at the local IGA store in Phillips. Hansen’s vehicle was found parked at the Lake 10 Resort, approximately 11 miles south of Phillips. No signs of foul play were observed in the vehicle or at Hansen’s residence, located north of Phillips on Highway 13.

Investigating agency: Price County Sheriff’s Department, 715-339-3011

Carmen M. Owens

Carmen Owens

Missing since: Nov. 2, 1998

Missing from: Shawano

Age when reported missing: 51

Age today: 63

Description: Carmen is described as a white woman, 5’4″ tall weighing about 100 lb. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Circumstances: Carmen was last seen on 11/02/1998 at the Shawano Bus Station in the vicinity of the 1200 block of E. Green Bay St. in Shawano, WI headed for Green Bay, WI. Carmen has a medical condition and needs medication.

Investigating agency: Shawano Police Department, 715-524-4545

Katelyn Kelley

Katelyn Kelley

Missing since: June 16, 2020

Missing from: Shawano

Age: 22

Description: Katelyn is an American Indian/Alaskan Native woman, between 5’2″ and 5’4″ and 135-145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin.

Circumstances: Katelyn walked away from her boyfriend on 06/16/2020 at approximately 10:20 p.m. She was observed walking westbound on County Highway VV on the Menominee Indian Reservation at approximately 10:25 p.m. Menominee Tribal Police Detectives were able to confirm that she was observed by her neighbor between 11:00 p.m. on 06/16/2020 and 3:00 a.m. on 06/17/2020 at her City of Shawano WI apartment with an unknown male and 2 unknown females. Katelyn has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt over a black swim suit top, jean shorts and black flip flops.

Investigating agency: Menominee Tribal Police Department, 715-799-3321

Sevastian Bolanos

Sevastian Bolanos

Missing since: Oct. 25, 2020

Missing from: Wittenberg

Age: 15

Description: Sevastian is a biracial Hispanic and white male who is 5’5″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigating agency: Shawano County Sheriff’s Department, 715-526-3111

Michael James Sherman

Michael James Sherman

Missing since: Early May, 2020

Missing from: Shawano County

Age: 44

Description: Michael is described as 6’3″ tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Circumstances: Sherman was last seen on Camp 14 Road on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation in the town of Bartelme, within Shawano County.

Investigating agency: 715-526-3111

Stacy Ann Kathleen Rudolph

Stacy Rudolph

Missing since: Dec. 2, 2000

Missing from: Medford

Age when reported missing: 13

Age today: 33

Description: Stacy is a white female, 5’7″ and 125-135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has pierced ears and a scar on the inside part of her right arm near her elbow.

Circumstances: Stacy was allegedly abducted by her mother, Lori Ann Krueger. A felony warrant was issued for the abductor on September 16, 2002. The abductor may use the alias last name Rudolph or Verdone.

Investigating agency: Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, 715-748-2200

Charles H. Theis

Missing since: Oct. 14, 1975

Missing from: Phelps

Age when reported missing: 76

Description: Charles is a man of uncertain race, 5’9″, 150-175 pounds with gray hair.

Circumstances: Charles was last seen in the woods near the area of Military Road, about 0.45 miles north of Kentuck Lake Road in the town of Phelps. No photo is available.

Investigating agency: Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, 715-479-4411

John C. Kronquist, Sr.

John Kronquist, Sr.

Missing since: Nov. 14, 2020

Missing from: Lac du Flambeau

Age: 35

Description: John is a Native American man who weighs 180 pounds and is 6’2″ with short hair and brown eyes.

Circumstances: Officers say he was last seen during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 14 near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club lane, in the Chequamegon National Forest, near Lac du Flambeau. He was driving a 4-door silver/gray 2016 Chevrolet Impala with miscellaneous dents and damage, including a damaged windshield and front passenger-side bumper. The right taillight is damaged and covered in red and yellow tape.

Investigating agency: Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department, 715-588-7717

Francis August Breit

Francis August Breit

Missing since: July 1, 1990

Missing from: Eagle River

Age when reported missing: 78

Description: Francis is a white man who is 5’2″ tall and 120 to 130 pounds with gray hair, a medium length full beard with brown eyes and glasses.

Circumstances: Francis “Frankie” was reported missing by his son who had not had contact in months. He checked with other mutual friends and no one had contact with him either. There had been no activity on his bank account since July 1990. This account had been where his social security checks had been automatically deposited. Subject is reported to usually be wearing a snowmobile suit in winter and jumpsuit in summer, generally red in color. He is described as walking “bull legged” among other “very strange habits”. Subject is entered in Wisconsin CIB and NCIC as a missing person- disabled.

Investigating agency: Oneida County Medical Examiner, 715-369-6196

Jon Jacob Morgan

Jon Jacob Morgan

Missing since: March 6, 2020

Missing from: Waupaca

Age when reported missing: 22

Age today: 23

Nickname: Jake

Description: Jon is described as a white man, 6’0 to 6’2″ tall, 135 to 155 pounds with thick brown hair and blue eyes. He has a pierced tongue and a tattoo on his lower right leg that nearly wraps around his leg. Jon has a 1/2″ star-shaped scar in his eyebrow.

Circumstances: Jon was picked up from a residence in Waushara County during the early morning hours on Friday, March 6th, 2020. He traveled with two other individuals to a residence in King (unincorporated), WI. Statements received by Law Enforcement state that Jon left the residence by himself on foot at approximately 8am and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigating agency: Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, 920-787-6478

Timothy Thompson

Missing since: April 15, 1982

Missing from: Desota, Wis.

Age when reported missing: 38

Current age: 76

Description: Timothy is described as an American Indian/Alaska Native man who is about 5’8″ weighing 165 to 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Circumstances: He went missing in Desota and was reported both there and in Wood County. Timothy had previously hitchhiked from Wisconsin to California and back several times. No photo is available.

Investigating agency: Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, 715-248-2658

Gerald L. Brody

Gerald Brody

Missing since: April 13, 2017

Missing from: Town of Saratoga

Age when reported missing: 73

Current age: 77

Description: Gerald is a white man 5’6″ to 6′ tall, 150 to 190 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green coat and a dark blue or black stocking cap.

Circumstances: Gerald was last seen on trail camera footage in the woods south of his residence on 04/13/2017. The area where he was spotted is located near State Highway 73 and South Young Street in Wood County.

Investigating agency: Wood County Sheriff’s Department, 715-421-8715

Junelle L. Marquard

Junelle Marquard

Missing since: Aug. 20, 1999

Missing from: Nekoosa

Age when reported missing: 21

Age today: 42

Description: Junelle is a white woman who is 6’1″ tall weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a scar on her left arm from a lighter burn.

Circumstances: On 08/20/1999 Junelle Marquard in the company of Dayna Menger (MP # 40340) and Dayna’s son Dakota Menger dropped one of Dayna’s children off at a babysitter outside of the City of Nekoosa, WI. On 08/24/1999 it was reported to police that Dayna never returned to pick up her child from the babysitter. Police checked Dayna’s residence finding nothing unusual. Dayna, Dakota, and Junelle have not been seen or heard from since.

Investigating agency: Nekoosa Police Department, 715-886-7897

Dakota J. Menger

Missing since: Aug. 20, 1999

Missing from: Nekoosa

Age when reported missing: 2

Age today: 23

Circumstances: Dakota was last seen on Aug. 20, 1999 with his mother, Dayna Menger (see below) and her friend Junelle Marquard (see above.) On that day, Dayna dropped off a child at a babysitter’s home and left with Dakota and Junelle. There has been no contact with Dakota since. No photo is available.

Investigating agency: Nekoosa Police Department, 715-886-7897

Dayna M. Menger

Dayna Menger

Missing since: Aug. 20, 1999

Missing from: Nekoosa

Age when reported missing: 27

Age today: 48

Description: Dayna is a white woman who is 5’8″ tall and 140 to 160 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a cross on her left shoulder and a cross on her right hand and fingers.

Circumstances: On Aug. 20, 1999, Dayna dropped a child off at a babysitter outside Nekoosa. she was in the company of her son, Dakota, and a friend, Junelle Marquard (see above.) On Aug. 24, police were told that Dayna never returned to pick up her child from the babysitter. Police checked her home and found nothing unusual. Dayna, Dakota and Junelle have been missing since. Dayna could have ties to the Milwaukee area.

Investigating agency: Nekoosa Police Department, 715-886-7897

George Edward Smith

George Edward Smith

Missing since: March 15, 1996

Missing from: Nekoosa

Age when reported missing: 70

Age today: 95

Description: George is a white man between 5’11” and 6’1″ tall and 145 to 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Circumstances: George’s ex-wife, Twyla Smith, is concerned as she had not had contact with George for several months. starting in March of 1996. Twyla explained George stays quite frequently in the Tucson, Pima County, Arizona area and the identified last known location address in the Town of Rome, Adams County, Wisconsin. Twyla’s concern stemmed from George not using their checking account for several months and this is his only source of income. Twyla believes George is deceased due to his medical condition, and the fact he is on medication which she doesn’t believe he has purchased. George hasn’t used the checking account for sometime. No other family members have heard from George since May of 1996.

Investigating agency: Town of Rome Police Department, 715-325-8020

Zachary Vasa

Zachary Vasa. Photo courtesy of the Marshfield Police Department

Missing since: June 13, 2020

Missing from: Marshfield

Age when reported missing: 32

Description: Zachary is 5’6″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Circumstances: Police say Vasa left a Marshfield home June 13 and friends and family have been unable to reach him. He was last seen in the area of the town of Lincoln and the town of Rock.

Investigating agency: Wood County Sheriff’s Department, 715-384-0817

Basim Abdullah

Basim Abdullah

Missing since: Nov. 4, 2020

Missing from: Wausau

Age when reported missing: 15

Characteristics: Basim is an Asian teen who is 5’10” and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigating agency: Everest Metro Police Department: 715-261-1200

