By Shereen Siewert

Wauwatosa police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at a mall that left eight people injured.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups that injured innocent bystanders.

The shooting broke out Friday at Mayfair Mall in the Milwaukee metro area. Police say the alleged shooter fled from the mall as patrons were escaping.

Weber told reporters that Mayfair is a “safe place” and that such an incident could “happen anywhere.”

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

