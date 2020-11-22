Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services: Fidget Blankets. A remote volunteer opportunity to sew or knit fidget blankets, which can soothe people in hospice. Helpful for agitation and restless fingers, these blankets/muffs (with buttons, ribbons, and beads sewn into the pattern) are greatly appreciated! Contact Samantha Giese at samantha.giese@aspirus.org or call 715-847-2424.

The Salvation Army: Bell Ringers and Toy Shop Help. Ringing bells can be a safe, solo or small group activity that helps raise money to help families in need right in our area! Also, helpers to count/sort holiday gifts for families is needed if you are comfortable with safe in-person options. Contact Colleen at 715-370-3431 or Colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Wausau Area Boys and Girls Club: Provide a Virtual Tour! Keep youth members engaged and connected to the community by providing a short virtual tour of your agency or business on Fridays from 2-3 pm. Contact Alexis Radloff at 715-845-2582, ext. 201, or Alexisr@bgclub.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Good News Project: Various Office Supplies. Gallon zip-top bags, postage stamps, copier paper and industrial clear tape is so helpful when managing the medical equipment lending service and recycling effort. Contact Toni at toni@goodnewswi.com or 715-843-5985.

The Women’s Community: Kid’s Underwear, Socks and PJs. Give a child that cozy, comfy feeling this winter that comes from new underwear, socks and pajamas (sizes up to age 16). Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org (for quickest response) or 715-842-5663.

United Way’s Give and Get Help Guide. Find ways to help this holiday season by viewing United Way 211’s guide at unitedwaymc.org/get-help/211-publications/ or by calling 211.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

