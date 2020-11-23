AbbyBank has secured grant money from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to support relief efforts for areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

The bank has secured $5,000 each for the Abbotsford Housing Authority, Shawano County Housing Authority, and Wausau Community Development Authority, AbbyBank said in a news release.

“Supporting our local housing and community authorities allows these funds to assist those who may have been hardest hit by loss of employment or income during the pandemic,” said Jenny Jakel, executive vice president, in the release.

AbbyBank has offices in Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau and Weston.

Like this: Like Loading...