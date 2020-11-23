By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Pilot & Review

A 24-year-old inmate at the Marathon County Jail is facing felony charges after he allegedly battered and sexually assaulted a cellmate while in custody.

Javon J. Grayson-Morrow, of Milwaukee, faces charges filed Nov. 19 in Marathon County Circuit Court of second-degree sexual assault and battery. He is being held on a $4,000 cash bond.

Police responded Oct. 18 to a report of a forcible sexual assault inside the jail, 500 Forest St., Wausau. The alleged victim told police Grayson-Morrow first threatened to “shank” or stab him but instead struck him several times, placed him in a choke hold sexually assaulted him while the two were locked inside their shared cell. The alleged victim said he passed out several times during the assault.

The alleged victim was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for a SANE exam, according to court filings. His name is not being released because he is the alleged victim of a crime.

Grayson-Morrow is jailed as part of a pending case filed in February involving charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, heroin delivery, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine. He has prior felony drug and theft convictions in Milwaukee County, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 11.

