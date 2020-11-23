WAUSAU – Thanksgiving can feel isolating for many older adults in our community and a holiday in the midst of a pandemic could be one of the most isolating times yet. The Landing has a plan to connect senior adults with a traditional holiday meal and virtual gathering.

Community members 55+ can order a Thanksgiving lunch and pick it up at the YMCA’s Fourth Street entrance between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Nov. 26. Orders should be placed by today, Nov. 23, as space is limited.

The $15 Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, squash, cranberry sauce, roll and butter, and pumpkin pie.

After you get home and warm up your meal, log in at noon for a virtual chat via Zoom. You must register for the meal.

Prefer to do your own cooking but want to connect? Registration is available for the Zoom call only.

Email memberservices@thelandingwausau.com for the link or call 715-841-1855.

