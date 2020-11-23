Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Chris and Hannah Bandura announce the birth of their son Daniel John, born at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 16, 2020. Daniel weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.

Nicholas and Kelsey Rudolph announce the birth of their son Ridge Nicholas, born at 3:07 a.m. Nov. 16, 2020. Ridge weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces.

David and Laryssa Hagenbucher announce the birth of their son Benjamin Lane, born at 12:18 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020. Benjamin weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Quintin Hartwig and Jude Weiler announce the birth of their daughter Nora Ennovy-Dianne, born at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020. Nora weighed 9 pounds.

