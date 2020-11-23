

Mary Ann Kooy

Mary Ann Vander Kooy, 90, of Weston died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac under the care of her family and hospice.

Mary Ann was born Nov. 20, 1929, in the town of Bevent, daughter of the late Barney and Matilda (Dombeck) Brzezinski. On July 27, 1953, she married Harley Vander Kooy at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death Jan. 25, 2015.

Mary Ann worked in Milwaukee for several years and after the birth of her first child she became a homemaker and raised her six children. In 1972, she moved with her family to Wausau and later to Weston. Mary Ann was very active in many church functions at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston.

Some of Mary Ann’s favorite pastimes included baking, cooking, and canning. She was always known to have plenty of canned goods on hand. Mary Ann enjoyed reading cookbooks and trying new recipes. Her children and grandchildren always enjoyed her pies, especially the rhubarb custard, lemon, apple and pumpkin pies. Mary Ann was also known for her pickles, carrot cake, homemade bread and paczki. For family parties she was always asked to bring her famous potato salad. Her love of cooking was extended to church where she would help with funeral luncheons, and always contributed cookies to the annual St Agnes Sweet Shop. She and Harley also enjoyed Sunday drives, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include six children, Jerome (Lorraine) Vander Kooy, Hatley, Dennis (Ann) Vander Kooy, Ringle, Jane (Darrin Ostrander) Vander Kooy, Pardeeville, Dr. Michael (Leslie) Vander Kooy, Fond du Lac, Doris (Paul) Dix, Shorewood and Laura Vander Kooy, Appleton, 12 grandchildren Brian (Denise) Vander Kooy, Jennifer (Jeremy) Bukowski, Mark (Alyssa) Vander Kooy; Jeremy Vander Kooy, Matthew (Sandra) Vander Kooy, Melissa (Kelly) Goetsch; Joseph (Dr. Emily) Bresette, Jacob (Alaina) Bresette; Morgan Vander Kooy, Luke Vander Kooy; Monica Dix and Martha Dix; 14 great grandchildren Abby Vander Kooy, Ashley Vander Kooy, Molly Bukowski, Ryan Bukowski, Adam Bukowski, Elsie Vander Kooy; Carson Vander Kooy, Lilie Vander Kooy, Olivia Vander Kooy, Evan Vander Kooy, Audrey Goetsch, Caroline Goetsch, Rori Bresette and Bodie Bresette. She is further survived by her brothers Anthony, Carl, Bernard (Dolores), John (Chesterine) and her sister Agnes Gliniecki as well as many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Alex, Adam, Joe, and James, and her sisters, Lucile (Ed) Stankowski, Pauline Brzezinski, Bertha (Sister Veronica) Brzezinski and Theresa Brzezinski.

A private family Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated for Mary Ann’s children. Her other friends and relatives are welcome to view the livestreamed funeral Mass on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The Mass also will be available for later viewing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or have Masses said for her at your church.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice Home of Hope for the care given to Mary Ann during her time with them. Special thanks to Dr. Bart Issacson and Dr. Punit Kumar for the special care and attention to Mary Ann’s needs.

Gloria Kondzela

Gloria J. Kondzela, 85, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Walter and Anastasia (Jasniewski) Mikolajczyk. On Oct. 9, 1954, she married Raymond Kondzela in West Allis.

Gloria worked for many years as a legal secretary. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and gardening. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and was proud of the volunteer work her and Raymond did in the community.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond; children, Mary Ann (Timothy) Krueger, Michael Kondzela and Mark (Amy) Kondzela; grandchildren, Shelley, Shar, Theresa and Daniel; sister Dolores (Donald) Haugen, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Walter, Richard and Robert Mikolajczyk and Edward Plichta, and sister, Bonnie Krawczyk.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Deacon Jim Arndt will officiate. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be observed. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Elaine Pilgrim

Elaine Ruth Pilgrim, 85, of Edgar passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon City.

She was born on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935, in Stratford, daughter of the late Anthony and Cherubim (Fry) Stack. On July 17, 1971, she was united in marriage to Elroy “Bud” Pilgrim. He preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2015.

Elaine graduated from Stratford High School in 1953. Along with Patty, her sister, and a few friends from Stratford, they rented an apartment in Wausau and worked at Employers Mutual, going home to Stratford on weekends. Dances at Trianon, River View, and Rib River Ballroom were entertainment for her and her sisters on weekends.

She worked outside the home until 1972 when she became a stay-at-home mom. For many years she was a C.C.D. teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar, and worked in the Edgar School District’s cafeteria. She and Bud were also town of Wien treasurers. Elaine kept the town records accurate while Bud had fun visiting with neighbors.

Among her favorite pastimes were helping others, gardening and playing cards, especially Cribbage and Sheepshead. She had a talent for cutting hair and did so for many years for family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Londra (Chad) Rogers, Mosinee, Douglas (Denice) Pilgrim, Edgar, Tandra (Geoff King) Pilgrim, Cascade; two step daughters: Diana (Gary) Boettcher, Baraboo, Donna (Mark) Murkowski, Rib Mountain; grandchildren: Brad (Tracy Michaels), Travis (Shannon), Tia (David), Matt (Jennifer), Allison (Paxton), Ann (Alex), Amy (Torey), Gatlin, Greyde, Dominique, Shontay, Deirdra, Sondra, Deagon, Melinda, Elliot; 19 great grandchildren; three sisters: Frances Grosskreutz, West Allis, Joan Manthey, Phillips, Patricia (Jim) Pautzke, Marshfield; two brothers: Jerome (Mary) Stack and Tom (Mary) Stack, Stratford.

Besides her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Leonard Stack, a sister, Marion Draeger, three brothers-in-law, Darrell Grosskreutz, Leo Manthey, and Reinhard Draeger. Elaine was also preceded in death by Bud’s extended family, Selma (Carl) Hamann, Viola (Arnold) Bauman, Mildred (Mike) Panzigrau-Knutson, Mabel (Arnold) Punke, Elaine (William) Beattie, Alvin (Esther) Pilgrim, William (Adeline) Pilgrim, Glenn (Louise) Pilgrim, and an infant, John Pilgrim.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page. Out of respect to the family and other visitors, please practice social distancing, wear a mask, and keep the length of your visit minimal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Elaine’s name to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 103 N. Fourth Ave., Edgar, WI 54426.

Vernon Hohn

Vernon G. Hohn, 86, of Wausau passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at Hospice House.

Vernon was born Aug. 11, 1934, in a log cabin in the town of Bartleme, Bowler, Wisconsin, to the late Ervin Walter and Ethel Ida (Zimdars) Hohn. He attended Park School, a one-room school in the town of Corning and high school in Merrill, Wisconsin. Vernon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He served one year in Korea, then one year in Japan after the war ended. He served five years and was then discharged.

He went to barber school in Chicago in 1959 and returned to Wausau and opened Vern’s Barber Shop on Stewart Avenue and operated it for 37 years, retiring in 1998. He married Janet Zastrow in 1960. They had two children, Jeff (Leah) Hohn and Gary (Cynthia) Hohn. Vern was a member of the Wausau Jaycees and served as president of the Wausau Barbers Union. He served on the board of education at Trinity Lutheran School, president of the Stettin Lion’s Club, commander of Gerald Clifford Graveen Disabled American Veterans, and was a member of the VFW and the Wausau Chapter of the American Legion.

Vern is survived by his wife, Janet; two sons, Jeff (Leah) Hohn and Gary (Cynthia) Hohn; four grandchildren, Lucas Hohn, Abagail Hohn, Mitchell Hohn, Garrett Hohn; one step-grandchild, Jacob (Lauren) Traska; siblings, Wallace (Barbara) Hohn, Donna (Roger) Dittbrender, Dennis Hohn, Gary (Julie) Hohn, Clifford (Audrey) Hohn, Oriole (Darwin) Hilker, and Patty. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Victoria, Ruben, Roy, Lorraine, Lily and Linda.

A funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Vern’s family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital, UW Madison Heli Team, UW Madison Hospital, Wausau Aspirus Palliative Care and Wausau Hospice House.

Conlin “Connie” Maier

Conlin “Connie” Clarence Maier, 90, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Nov. 21, 2020. He was born to Clarence (Spike) and Erma (Erdman) Maier on Nov. 13, 1930. He married Peggy Tessmer on Oct. 11, 1952, in Junction City. He always said from the first moment he saw her in saddle shoes and pin curls that she was the girl for him.

He is survived by his children Debra Maier, Amherst Junction, Tom Maier, Rome, Patrice Maier, Wis. Rapids, Beth (Jeff) Frank, Wis. Rapids, grandchildren Sierra Frank, Wis. Rapids, Brandon Frank Wis. Rapids, brother Ronald “Bill” (Marge) Maier, Geneva, IL, Edwin (Mickey) Maier, Wis. Rapids, brother-in-law Bill (Louise) Tessmer, Junction City, brother-in-law James (Kathleen) Tessmer, DuBay, brother-in-law Nathan Bruce, Milton, WI, brother-in-law David Bishop, Hendersonville, NC, sister-in-law Nancy (Ken) Tippery, Harmony Grove, sister-in-law Sharon (Gerald) Studinski, Custer, and and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years Peggy Maier who passed away on November 6, 2020, brother Ted Maier, Father Clarence (Spike) Maier, Mother Erma Pohlmann, and step-father Elmer Pohlmann, and best friends Roger and Joan Worlund.

Connie was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend and will be deeply missed by all. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, in 1948 and joined the U.S. Navy shortly after, serving from 1948-1952, being stationed in Key West Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He often said that being at Boy Scout Camp was one of the happiest times of his childhood. He worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years and he especially enjoyed his time delivering on the rural routes. He greatly enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting and took many trips with friends and family to deer camp and to Canada fishing. Connie was an avid Packer fan and never missed tuning into the game. He also enjoyed watching M*A*S*H and The Waltons. He was always willing to help family and friends with projects and was often seen with a video camera recording the fun being had. Connie also greatly enjoyed reading and enjoying a good Brandy Manhattan. Peggy and Connie enjoyed many travels together including camping with family and friends and vacations to Yellowstone National Park, Branson Missouri, and fishing trips to Canada. They took yearly anniversary trips in October where they would “Just get in the car and drive.”

Funeral services will be held at John. J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 E. Grand Ave., Wis. Rapids, on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a noon memorial service officiated by Pastor Beth Rohn-Habhegger. Burial will follow directly after at Restlawn Cemetery where full military honors will be served.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arborwood Lodge for their loving care for Connie and Peggy. All of you have become our family. Additional thanks to Heartland Hospice and John. J. Buettgen Funeral Home for your care and support during this time.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and masks and social distancing will be required.

Harold Nauta

Harold F. Nauta passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Harold was the son of Henry and Ruth Nauta, and was born in rural Marathon County on April 8, 1930. He graduated from Antigo High School in 1948, and lived in Birnamwood for over 65 years, where he enjoyed the company of his many friends and relatives.

He is survived by his son William (Washington Island, Wisconsin), his son Robert (Oregon, Wisconsin) and his brother, Dale (Grafton, Wisconsin). Harold had one granddaughter, Sarah Nauta-Meakin (Glen Burnie, Maryland) and two great-grandsons. Harold was married to Patricia Damp from 1950 until 1963, and married Mavis Humblet on Dec. 19, 1964. They were married until Mavis’ death in 2007.

Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a lifelong member of the Darling Gunderson American Legion Post #341, Birnamwood. Harold had a long career as a truck driver, starting by transporting German prisoners of war during World War II, followed by many years hauling cattle, grain, fuel and tires.

His family would like to thank his close friends for their friendship and support, particularly Mavis’ nieces and nephews, who provided such great support for him over the years.

The immediate family will have a private burial, and hope to have a celebration of Harold’s life with his family and friends in the spring, in anticipation of safer conditions for a public gathering.

In lieu of cards and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Darling Gunderson American Legion Post #341, Birnamwood, Wisconsin 54414.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Scott Niles

Scott A. Niles, 58, of Birnamwood died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, as a result of a hunting accident.

Scott is the son of Alfred and Merriel(Thiede) Niles and was born in Beaver Dam on Sept. 22, 1962.

Scott graduated from Mayville High School in 1981 and went to work in the heavy equipment operating and maintenance fields, most recently working for Welter Forest Products, Marathon and AAA Hardwoods, Weyauwega.

Scott was united in marriage to Tina Meverden on Sept. 20, 1997, at St. Florian Catholic Parish, Hatley.

Scott will forever be remembered by all as a fixer of all things. He could repair most anything, usually making it better than before. Scott was always eager to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Scott is survived by his wife, Tina; his son, Zachary and daughter, Emily; parents, Alfred and Merriel; sisters, Brenda Niles, Lori (Charlie VonDeck) Linde; brother, Jeff (Christine) Niles; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Scott was preceded in death by his sister Sara Rasmussen.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Florian Catholic Parish, Hatley. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Visitation will be on Friday, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you adhere to the Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask. The service will be available for viewing on the Schmidt & Schulta Facebook page and website.

Scott truly loved his family, especially his children Zach and Emily. He was so proud of them and often said they were his greatest accomplishment.

