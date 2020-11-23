By Shereen Siewert

An Wausau man armed with a knife who led police in a chase early Saturday on Hwy. 51 is in custody after an hour-long standoff, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Marathon County deputies just before 3 a.m. Saturday alerted Lincoln County officials they were pursuing a vehicle northbound on Hwy. 51. Deputies from Lincoln County joined the pursuit, which continued north into the Tomahawk area, police said.

After avoiding several sets of tire deflation devices, the suspect eventually stopped on Hwy. A near Villa Road east of Tomahawk, but refused to surrender or comply with demands, according to a Lincoln County report. Crisis negotiators were called in and worked for more than an hour to resolve the standoff.

Members of the Lincoln County Special Response Team arrived at the scene and used a chemical tool that allowed deputies to pull the man from the vehicle, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was wanted on charges of child enticement and possession of child pornography, along with violating the terms of his probation. He was turned over to Marathon County deputies after his arrest.

This story will be updated after a criminal complaint is filed.

