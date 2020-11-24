By Shereen Siewert

A 33-year-old Birnamwood man accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman in his home over a three-hour span is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to Marathon County Circuit Court records.

William Pluger faces charges of second degree sexual assault with the use of force, intimidating the victim of a domestic abuse crime, strangulation and suffocation, battery and false imprisonment in connection with the alleged Nov. 8 assault of a former romantic partner. Police say the Pluger beat, strangled and pulled out chunks of the woman’s hair while sexually assaulting her multiple times, then forced the woman to shower before allowing her to leave the home.

The woman called 911 after leaving Pluger’s home.

During an initial appearance Nov. 20, Circuit Judge Michael Moran set the cash bond and ordered Pluger to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Pluger faces up to 52 years in the Wisconsin Prison System if he is convicted of the felony charges filed against him. Online court records show Pluger has a string of prior convictions ranging from theft to drug charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 30.

