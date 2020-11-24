Adults can make handmade greetings cards for upcoming holidays and occasions by picking up a Grab & Go kit from November 30-December 11 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Free. Limit one kit per person. Call 715-257-7292 for more info or to make an appointment to retrieve a kit via curbside pickup.

Every week now through December 31, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler. Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

The Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, will offer a Grab & Go craft kit for kids from December 7-11! Each kit contains supplies for making a magical, colorful cut-out snowman! Free. Call 715-659-3996 for more info or to make an appointment to retrieve a kit via curbside pickup.

Younger children can get a Grab & Go craft kit that will allow them to draw designs on a paper winter hat using white crayons, then paint over it with watercolors to see their designs come to life! The kit will be available from December 7-11 at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee! Limit one kit per child. Call 715-693-2144 for more info or to make an appointment to get a kit via curbside pickup.

The Phyllis Donner Aquarium at the library is turning 8 years old, and kids can celebrate by picking up an aquarium-themed Grab & Go kit from the library, 300 N. First St., Wausau, between December 7-18! Each kit will contain supplies for making a craft octopus, and will contain a link to view an octopus virtual story time online. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

All ages can get into the spirit of winter by picking up a Grab & Go kit from the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford, from December 7-11! Each kit will contain supplies and instructions for making a giant paper bag star or paper bag snowflake, which can then be used to decorate your home for the winter season. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Free. Limit one kit per person. Call 715-687-4420 for more info or to make an appointment to get a kit via curbside pickup.

The library and Colossal Fossils will explore ancient music and some of the first musical instruments to ever exist, during a free, fun and educational online class on December 8 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

