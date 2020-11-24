Wausau West swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Rhinelander 63-35 at Wausau West High on November 24 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Wausau West’s offense took charge to a 57-31 lead over Rhinelander at the half.

The first half gave Wausau West a 28-20 lead over Rhinelander.

