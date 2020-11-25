Vicki Halopka

ABBOTSFORD – Vicki Halopka, compliance officer for AbbyBank, was recently awarded the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager professional designation from the American Bankers Association.

The CRCM certification is awarded to people who demonstrate excellence in the field of bank regulatory compliance. To qualify for the CRCM certification, people must have certain levels of experience and education in the compliance profession, pass an exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CRCM exam covers regulatory requirements as they relate to credit, deposits/securities, safety and soundness, information reporting and corporate responsibility.

