Mosinee wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-48 victory over Schofield D C Everest in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In other local scores, Stratford topped Newman Catholic 61-27, Merrill beat Medford 45-36 and Wausau West scored a decisive victory over Rhinelander with a final score of 63-35.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Like this: Like Loading...