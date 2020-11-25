You can help your friends and neighbors in Marathon County by donating food gift cards to The Salvation Army in Marathon County to buy turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving.

Packages or jars of gravy, cranberry sauce and vegetables also are needed.

The Salvation Army had already run out of food for its Thanksgiving food giveaway because of high demand. On Monday, Nov. 23, The Salvation Army provided food to over 150 households – that’s 525 people – who will have a hot Thanksgiving meal, thanks to generous donations.

The Thanksgiving food giveaway is scheduled to continue from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. today, Nov. 25. RE/MAX Excel of Schofield provided a recent donation that will be used to help buy food toward filling this need.

People can watch The Salvation Army’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

