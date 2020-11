WAUSAU – Horace Mann Middle School has named its Citizens of the Month for November. Each grade recognized a different trait:

Sixth grade – Following academic and behavior expectations: Grayson Best, Adee Beversdorf, Xander Klein, Savannah Schurter

Seventh grade – Taking ownership of their learning and advocating for themselves: Mason Blank, Adrianna Landess, Brock Messman, Angela Reed

Eighth grade – Self-advocacy: Maddy Bartz, Bailey Berndt, Hannah Hinker, James Yang

