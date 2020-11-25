The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hey there, I’m Bear.

I came to HSMC with my husky friends a long time ago, and have been waiting for this day to come, the day I could finally be adopted into a loving family. In my last home, I lived my life outside, tied up, hoping for the day I’d finally be let in. Sadly, that day never came. But here I am. Since coming to HSMC I have really let my walls down.

The staff has learned that I love treats, but not as much as I love running. I could go all day!

I know that my graying face may not call to you like the younger dogs up for adoption, but I would like to spend just one holiday inside on a warm and cozy dog bed surrounded by love. So, what do you say? Could you give a senior dog a chance? I promise I won’t let you down.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

