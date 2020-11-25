

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Marlus Hanke

Marlus Fay Hanke, 80, Schofield, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona.

Marlus was born April 28, 1940, in Wausau, daughter of the late Arthur Sr., and Louise Kickbusch. On June 10, 1983, she was united in marriage to David Hanke, who survives.

Marlus was a homemaker and raised her two children and one stepson. She was an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends talking, sharing a meal and playing cards, especially, Canasta, 31 and Sheepshead. She also loved playing her computer games. Her laughter was contagious; she had a kind heart and a gentle soul.

She is survived by her husband, David Hanke; two children Carla (Paul) Meyers, Todd Cleveland and one stepson Jeremy (Nichole) Hanke. Seven grandchildren: Alesha, Mitch and Makenzie Meyers; Jason, Skylar, Brock and Chrissy Cleveland; three step grandchildren; Ashley (Gunnar) Bode; Olivia and Ethan Hanke. Four great grandchildren: Chandler, Tahlia, Aiyana, Mahceyta, as well as a baby girl due in March 2021. She is further survived by her brother Arthur Jr., (Bernice) Kickbusch, as well as many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janet (Dave) Hackbarth.

Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date.

Glenn Pilgrim

Glenn Marvin Pilgrim, 89, of Pillager, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Glenn was born Jan. 5, 1931, in the town of Wein, Edgar, Wisconsin, to Gustave and Mary (Flegel) Pilgrim.

He married the love of his life Louise Williams on April 26, 1952.

Glenn worked as a diesel mechanic at various trucking companies in Wisconsin and Minnesota until he retired in 1993. He enjoyed traveling, camping, working on and displaying antique double fly wheel gas engines. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years Glenn enjoyed going on car rides and eating out.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Gail (Ray) Karls of Molt, Montana, Gary (Kim) of Pillager and Gene (Marla) of Pillager; grandchildren: Jason (Clarissa) Pilgrim of New Auburn, Minnesota, Angela Henning of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amanda (Jesse) Brock of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and great-granddaughters; Haley and Justine Brock.

Glenn is preceded in death by his spouse Louise, his parents; infant son, Michael Lee; and all of his brothers and sisters and their spouses.

A private gravesite service will be held for the family. A memorial service will be planned for the summer/fall of 2021.

Phyllis Blume

Phyllis E. Blume, 92, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Copperleaf Senior Living, Marathon.

She was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Marathon, daughter of the late Julius and Hedwig (Jagodinski) Hall. On Sept. 26, 1951, she married Norbert Blume at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 1999.

Phyllis was a homemaker and farm wife who helped on the dairy farm and later ginseng farm with her husband. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for over 75 years, Franciscans, past president of the Parish Council of Catholic Women and volunteered at the St. Anthony Retreat Center. Some of her hobbies included making wine, knitting, needlepoint, sewing and baking. She also enjoyed mowing lawn and working in her vegetable and flower gardens.

Survivors include her children, Julianne (Raymond) Streveler and Patricia (John) Landwehr; 14 grandchildren, Craig (Sarah) Erdman, Cory (Heather) Erdman, Paul (Jennifer) Erdman, Ryan (Rachel) Erdman, Aubrey (Curt) Bardouche, Scott (Alondra Rodriquez Aceiton) Erdman, Steven (Kelsey Kimball) Erdman, Kevin (Kayla) Erdman, Jordan Jansen, Jay Landwehr, Marcie (Wade) Bell, Shawn (Jennifer Wile) Landwehr, Jeremy Landwehr and Holly (Ryan) Lemke; 30 great-grandchildren, Megan, McKenzie and Dakota Erdman, Rylee, Carter and Landen Erdman, Brennan and Alaia Erdman, Jordy and Adeline Erdman, Brody and Dawson Bardouche, Flora Erdman, Kaidyn, Hattie and Sutton Erdman, Ryland Erdman, Dylan Corazalla, Christian (Angel Her) and Trinity Heindl, Avery Maurer, Makenna Bell, Tyler, Ethan, Konnor, Leland, Orion and Ashton Landwehr, Kylie Slivicke and Allie Lemke; two great great-grandchildren, Chloe and Chase Volm; sisters, Arlene Hanneman and Diane (Bob) Fitzke; sister-in-law, Angie Hall, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Norbert, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Schuh and brothers, Harold, Alois and Ralph Hall.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be followed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Copperleaf Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their care, comfort and support of Phyllis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s School, Marathon.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Patrick McGivern

Patrick T. McGivern, 62, Wausau, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Pat was born on March 16, 1958, in Wausau, son of the late Patrick and Joan (Bickford) McGivern.

Pat graduated from Wausau West High School in 1976, and proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Jonas Ingram from 1978 – 1982. After the service, Pat returned to Wausau where he was a life-long resident. Pat worked many years at Wisconsin Public Service Weston Power Plant and Merrill Tool and Water Jet, before retiring due to health issues.

He is lovingly survived by four siblings, Karen (Robert) Vanney, Andrew (Jeana) McGivern, Daniel McGivern, Sandra (Allen) Fletcher; three nephews and two nieces.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in the summer of 2021.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Wallace “Wally” Gwidt

Wallace “Wally” Leo Gwidt, 81, passed away surrounded by his wife and children at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Wally was born on June 24, 1939, to John Sr. and Helen (Lake) Gwidt in Wausau, Wisconsin. He attended Wausau High School until he joined the U.S. Army in July 1957 and served until 1960. He was stationed in Iran and Germany. He was recognized for creating a system to assemble rifles together in a faster and more efficient way and trained other soldiers by using the new system. After the Army, Wally worked at Kolbe & Kolbe, SNE, Fleet Farm and Wausau Builders before becoming self-employed for WallyWorld Windows. He built, delivered and installed windows with a smile on his face and heart for his customers.

Wally carried on his love of baseball from childhood on to adulthood. He tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals, however, didn’t make the team due to his defense. He played fast pitch softball before playing slow pitch softball for St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Along with playing, he was an umpire for several years during the 1980s. Family trips consisted of traveling to Milwaukee to watch his favorite team, the Brewers. He ended his baseball career by coaching the church softball team and was a part of the Wausau Softball Association.

Wally lived his life with a servant’s heart, starting with his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren unconditionally. He was the anchor of his family. He took pride in working to provide for his family in any way they needed. Growing up, his siblings and him delivered papers for Route 53 for the Record-Herald. They boasted that they “never failed their customers.” This was something that Wally continued throughout his life at work and in service. He served his church, St. Mark’s Lutheran, with faithfulness and joy by serving on ministry committees, ushering and taped services for the public.

He continued to be loyal to his country by being a member of the Man of Honor and went on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

He is survived by his wife, Lila (Vetterkind) Gwidt of 58 years, daughters Wanda (Thomas) Woehlert, Gwen (Jae) Loiz and son, Terry (Tracy) Gwidt. Grandchildren: Heather (Dustin) Schmudlach, Jill Loiz, Ashley (Matt) VanDenHeuvel, Kelsey (Casey) Lueck, Jesse Loiz, Emily Gwidt, Brandon Gwidt, and Riley Gwidt. Great grandchildren: Breanna and Lila Schmudlach, and Kim VanDenHeuvel. His sister Dorothy Poulos, brothers John Jr. (Donna) Gwidt, Roger Gwidt, Gerald Gwidt, Frank (Jan) Gwidt, Thomas (Barb) Gwidt and sister-in-law, Cecilia Gwidt, Sister-in-laws, Jane Elwood, Jean Larson (Lyn Marquardt) and brother-in-laws, Leonard (Marilyn) Vetterkind, Glen (Diane) Vetterkind and Vernon (Donna) Vetterkind. God-sons Patrick and Jeffrey Casalez and his many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Helen Gwidt, brothers Donald Gwidt, Robert Gwidt, James (Sandra) Gwidt, Charles Gwidt and sister Lucille Gwidt and sister-in-law Joanne Gwidt. Father and mother-in-law Elmer and Ada Vetterkind, sisters-in-law Carol Vetterkind and Eleanor (Ruel) Casalez.

A special thank you to Dr. Cygan and the nurses in the CICU for the extreme care that was given.

The memorial service for Wally will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Pastor Bruce Lamont will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Face masks and social distancing are requested by all those attending the visitation and memorial service. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Louie Chack

Louie W. Chack, 85, Weston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

He was under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. He was born on June 27, 1935, in Wausau, son of the late John and Johanna (Myska) Chack. On May 12, 1956, he married Delores Madden at Holy Name church in Wausau. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He was a family man who loved seeing everyone at the many gatherings we had. He loved polka music, listening to it in his truck and on the radio every Sunday morning. Children were drawn to him. The kids his wife babysat for after retirement loved their “Grandpa Louie.”

As an avid antique collector, he was a fixture at estate sales and rummage sales. His specialty was antique tools with a particular fondness for wood planes. He was an expert on them.

Working outside was important to Louie. For most of his life, he was a delivery driver for businesses such as Wausau Laundry and Purolator Couriers. He also started a business with his brother repairing and reselling wooden pallets. He was still working at that a few weeks before his passing. Survivors include his wife, Delores Chack, Weston; his children, Cliff (Linda) Chack, Weston, Kathy (Tim) Kurth, Chaska, Minnesota, and Teri (Brad) Meissen, Osceola; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He’s also survived by his brother, Tony (Loretta) Check, Kronenwetter, his sisters, Marion Bricco, Milwaukee, and Emma Davidowski, Mosinee, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, and a great-grandson.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, Wisconsin. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Note that due to the pandemic, masks will be required at the church. Also, a limited number of people will be allowed in the church at one time.

William “Bill” Heppner

Heppner, William “Bill” Peter, 79, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, recently passed away at home. Bill was born in St. James, Minnesota, on June 13, 1941, to Peter and Frances and was the youngest of four children.

He was preceded in death by parents Peter and Frances, sister Joyce Niessen, brothers-in-law, Eldon Hiebert, Lyle Niessen and Norman Undestad.

He is survived by sisters, Lorraine Hiebert and LaVonne Undestad along with 15 nieces and nephews and their families. Bill served in the United States Navy as an Electrician 2nd Class from 1964 until 1968. He moved to Wisconsin in 1968 and worked as a butcher in the local grocery store for many years. Bill had an aptitude for anything mechanical and loved hunting. But most of all was known by others as a kind, gentle man who lived a quiet life.

Bill’s family would like to extend a warm thank you and appreciation to Gloria Doyle, a dear friend and neighbor to Bill for more than 13 years. Private burial at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Emerald Heckert

Emerald J. Heckert, 68, of Antigo died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

Emerald was born on Sept. 8, 1952, in Antigo, the son of Emerald Heckert of Florida and the late Christine Lindsau.

Emerald was a United States Air Force veteran.

Survivors include his father, Emerald; two sisters, Nancy Smith and Christine Neely; and numerous other family members.

Emerald was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Dorothy Resch.

No services will be held at this time.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

