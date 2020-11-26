WAUSAU – The Wausau River District’s Small Business Saturday has evolved into the Shop Local Season that extends through the holiday season, the district announced this week.

During the Shop Local Season, community members are encouraged to shop and eat at local businesses throughout the holiday season. Sixty-eight dollars for every $100 stays in the community when spent at a local business, according to the Wausau River District. When spending the same at a non-local business like a national chain, $43 stays in the community.

The Shop Local Season comes at an integral time, as a Wausau River District report completed recently identified that 50 percent of the district’s businesses are at risk of closing in five or more months if the business disruption continues at its current rate.

“Small businesses are struggling now more than ever. We need to stick together and support each other during these arduous times,” said Shannon Kozlowski, owner of The Ugly Mug, in a news release.

The Shop Local Season will include a Holiday Window Display Contest.

Area residents are invited to the Wausau River District to view holiday windows in 19 participating businesses and cast their votes for their favorites via Text to Vote. Voters get a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to their favorite business. Votes can be cast Nov. 28 through Dec. 10.

For more information on Shop Local Season and the Holiday Window Display, visit http://www.wausauriverdistrict.org/holiday-window-display-contest.

