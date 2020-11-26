WAUSAU – Wausau’s Rotary clubs have donated roughly $6,300 to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition to buy weekend food packs for students in Edgar, Colby and Mosinee, the United Way of Marathon County announced this week.

Money provided by Rotary Club of Wausau and the Wausau Early Birds Rotary was matched by a grant from Rotary District 6220, which covers part of northeastern Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

“Among Rotary International causes is to help women and children, and to help educate,” said Matt Rowe, Rotary Club of Wausau President. “Our donation is in line with both of those Rotary International goals.”

This donation is the second by the three Rotary organizations. Earlier in the year, the three donated $3,000 to the Hunger Coalition. The new donation will feed children on the weekends for ten weeks.



The Hunger Coalition will purchase food for the program from Edgar IGA.

Like this: Like Loading...