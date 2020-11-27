WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 12th annual ham giveaway for Marathon County’s veterans and active military Dec. 5, with a new location and guidelines.

Hams will be given away beginning at 9 a.m. on the midway at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. Please use the east entrance.

This year, recipients will be asked to drive through to pick up their hams. There will be a checkpoint for proper I.D., such as DD Form 214, Current I.D. from military, or current VA I.D. card., and then they will be asked to proceed to pick up their ham while in their vehicle. The recipient must be present to receive his or her ham this year.

Volunteers will take COVID guidelines into consideration to make this event a success.

