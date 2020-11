Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

WANTED: Amanda L. Williams, 38, of Wausau. Nov. 24, 2020: Bail jumping, contributing to truancy

Brandon J. Steder, 32, of Schofield. Nov. 25, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Crystal M. Taylor, 39, of Wausau. Nov. 25, 2020: Bail jumping, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card

Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. Nov. 24, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: Joshua Michaelson, 35, of Rothschild. Nov. 24, 2020: Manufacture or deliver heroin, second or subsequent offense; bail jumping

Khamphone Silapheth, 65, of Wausau. Nov. 25, 2020: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

WANTED: Kyle D. Newton, 38, of Rothschild. Nov. 24, 2020: Second-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a witness of a domestic abuse crime, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping



Mitchell Gates, 34, of Rothschild. Nov. 25, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Nathan S. Ives, 34, of Mosinee. Nov. 24, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of THC (second or subsequent offense)

Porscha R. Young, 34, of Weston. Nov. 24, 2020: Forgery as party to a crime, forgery-uttering, bail jumping

Shane A. Bembenek, 41, of Wittenberg. Nov. 24, 2020: Burglary, theft, bail jumping

Taydisa M. Strassburg, 41, of Hartford. Nov. 24, 2020: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Timothy S. Sage, 39, of Wausau. Nov. 24, 2020: Stalking



Akeem K. Jones, 23, of Wausau. Nov. 20, 2020: Battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Alan A. Gruna, 37, of Antigo. Nov. 23, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer

David Flores, 30, of Merrill. Nov. 23, 2020: Second-offense OWI, bail jumping, operating while revoked

Heith A. Gureski, 21, of Hatley. Nov. 23, 2020: Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle

Javon J. Grayson-Morrow, 24, of Milwaukee. Nov. 19, 2020: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, battery

Scott J. Leitza, 48, of Kronenwetter. Nov. 20, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct

Starr D. Beson, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 23, 2020: Fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer bail jumping

William V. Pluger, 33, of Birnamwood. Nov. 20, 2020: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, intimidating a victim, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery

